Switch It Up: Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab Lenovo has paired the versatile features of the Yoga Tab 3 with Google Assistant to give you a smart home hub.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lenovo

Lenovo has paired the versatile features of the Yoga Tab 3 with Google Assistant to give you a smart home hub. Yoga Smart Tab combines topof- the-line audio and video capabilities with a signature multi-modal Yoga kickstand that allows you to tilt, stand, hold, or hang the tablet. That means you can stand, sit, recline, or lie down while using the Yoga Smart Tab, and still get a full experience at virtually any angle.

The addition of its smart charging station is what transforms the device into an always-on family hub. Designed using metal and aluminum, the Yoga Smart Tab looks and feels meticulously handcrafted, coated with a soft-touch matte finish. Binge-watch your favorite shows on its 10.1-inch FHD IPS display, and catch the play-by-play with dual JBL Hi-Fi speakers, optimized with Dolby Atmos.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @GlobalGazette. #TamTalksTech 

