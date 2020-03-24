ZestMoney Partners With Paytm, Introduces Recurring Loan Repayments

EMI repayments will be automatically deducted from user's wallet balance every month

ZestMoney has partnered with payments app Paytm to launch seamless and recurring equated monthly installment (EMI) payments service for the company’s more than 6 million users. To enable the feature, a ZestMoney customer will need to provide a one-time approval at the time of subscribing for the service, post which their ZestMoney EMI repayments will be automatically deducted from their wallet balance every month.

“Integration with Paytm brings ease of repayment and with its seamlessly scheduled payments, supports our users’ endeavor to maintain a better credit score,” said Lizzie Chapman, co-founder, and CEO, ZestMoney, an artificial intelligence-driven equated monthly installments (EMI) financing platform, in a release.

Lizzie further added, “With ZestMoney, we have introduced financial freedom to millions of users in the country. Supporting the realization of their long-pending dreams and ambitions fuels our passion, and we are constantly innovating to better their EMI financing experience.”

Once you have a credit score, whether good or bad, transactions and how you repay credit remains on your credit report. Late, missed or partial re-payments lower your score, which makes repayments on time important. But a bad credit score doesn't last forever. People can always start building up a good credit history and reverse it. According to ZestMoney data, the best way to do that is by borrowing and repaying small loans.

ZestMoney enables one-tap payments across e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and MakeMyTrip. The company has also recently partnered with Pine Labs to provide in-store credit facility that is being rolled out across 20,000 outlets in 100 cities within the next 12 months, according to the release.