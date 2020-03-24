Wealth

ZestMoney Partners With Paytm, Introduces Recurring Loan Repayments

EMI repayments will be automatically deducted from user's wallet balance every month
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
ZestMoney Partners With Paytm, Introduces Recurring Loan Repayments
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ZestMoney has partnered with payments app Paytm to launch seamless and recurring equated monthly installment (EMI) payments service for the company’s more than 6 million users. To enable the feature, a ZestMoney customer will  need to provide a one-time approval at the time of subscribing for the service, post which their ZestMoney EMI repayments will be automatically deducted from their wallet balance every month.

“Integration with Paytm brings ease of repayment and with its seamlessly scheduled payments, supports our users’ endeavor to maintain a better credit score,” said Lizzie Chapman, co-founder, and CEO, ZestMoney, an artificial intelligence-driven equated monthly installments (EMI) financing platform, in a release.

Lizzie further added, “With ZestMoney, we have introduced financial freedom to millions of users in the country. Supporting the realization of their long-pending dreams and ambitions fuels our passion, and we are constantly innovating to better their EMI financing experience.”

Once you have a credit score, whether good or bad, transactions and how you repay credit remains on your credit report. Late, missed or partial re-payments lower your score, which makes repayments on time important. But a bad credit score doesn't last forever. People can always start building up a good credit history and reverse it. According to ZestMoney data, the best way to do that is by borrowing and repaying small loans.

ZestMoney enables one-tap payments across e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and MakeMyTrip. The company has also recently partnered with Pine Labs to provide in-store credit facility that is being rolled out across 20,000 outlets in 100 cities within the next 12 months, according to the release.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Wealth

Have a UPI ID? Now Withdraw Cash from Shops

Wealth

RBI Expected to Follow Suit Fed's Emergency Rate Cut But Experts Doubt Its Impact

Wealth

SBI Removes Penalty on Average Minimum Balance of All Savings Account