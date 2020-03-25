Dubai Chamber Urges Private Sector To Implement Remote Working For Employees' Safety

Dubai Chamber has already implemented its own remote work plan, in coordination with relevant authorities

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has urged Dubai’s private sector businesses to ensure the safety and health of its employees by asking them to work remotely, to help counter the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a video message to the business community, Buamim called on the private sector to adhere to the guidelines and directives issued by the UAE government authorities in implementing all preventive and precautionary measures.

Message from our PCEO HE @HamadBuamim to the business community in light of the evolving issue. #BeSafeWorkSmart #StayHome pic.twitter.com/msbzRXpomq — Dubai Chamber (@dubaichamber) March 24, 2020

The Dubai Chamber has also launched “Be Safe. Work Smart” to amplify the UAE government’s appeal to its citizens and residents to stay at home during these exceptional circumstances.

Buamim stressed that the business community can play an important role in supporting the efforts and measures put in place by the government to keep the community safe, and to act with responsibility and professionalism to protect employees while ensuring business continuity.

Leading by example, Buamim added, Dubai Chamber has already implemented its own remote work plan, in coordination with relevant authorities. Employees have been provided with the latest technologies, and solutions to all barriers have been identified, in order to maintain business continuity.

Smart Services provided by the Dubai Chamber include certificates of origin, attestations, membership services, studies, research and reports, business and legal services, issuance of ATA Carnet, Dubai Chamber's CSR Label, and issuance, renewal and amendment of membership, in addition to the services available to economic and professional bodies, business groups and councils groups services.

Dubai Chamber’s Smart Legal Service also provides legal representation and information, while members can get ratification of signatures, copies and stamps through the Smart attestation services. Businesses, councils and startups can also look for information and business intelligence on various parameters as well as access case studies and research reports.

