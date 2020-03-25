Luxury Furniture On Rent For Those Bitten By the Luxury Bug

Actually possessing nothing is now a luxury in this digital world, thanks to the online subscription furniture retailers.

The physical appeal for luxury products is certainly undeniable. Think of all the soft, comfortable and eye-catchy products, who would not want to own something like that.

Well, it is also inarguable that what seems to be so perfect doesn’t come easy, Of course, unless you have got a great job or sumptuous savings.

The current luxury consumers have a high proportion of millennials ranging from the age group of 23 to 36. They are more likely to come under the category whose lifestyle demands a sense of exuberance. They are people who have recently started working, in new relationships, moving-in with their partners or friends and could be newly-married. They are used to a certain standard of living and don’t want to compromise on having a good life but often the expenses are unbearable and beyond their reach. Luckily, this is the best time to be alive, as dependency on the digital era has also brought up immense options, which are just a few clicks away.

Furniture In The Luxury Market

Aspiring millennials wish to decorate their houses with deluxe furniture and plush accessories without wanting to burn a hole in their pockets. The desire for classics ranging from wood to high-quality leathers and varying inlays among others are making a lasting appeal on them but the expense involved generally break their illusion. They are now able to rent instead of purchasing. With multiple options of renting, all those luxury furniture that they desire has become handy.

Decorating home with all that can be imagined not only creates a sense of sophistication that they seek for but also brings out the elements of elegance, opulence and indulgence. Unique shapes, chic designs, high quality polishes and indulgent fabrics are just some of the examples of the furniture which can be used in living spaces and bedrooms

Furniture Rental In India

The sharing economy has grown exponentially all over the world. The concept of ownership is becoming superseded by craving to gain better experiences by shared resources.

According to consulting firm Research Nester, India's furniture rental market alone is expected to be worth $1.89 billion by 2025. With millennials becoming more variable in the way they live and work, renting furniture has become a vital trend in India especially in the top metro cities. Renting could be a better option than buying for those who do not want to root for long-term use of the furniture or who do not want the hassle of owning and discarding products and want to experience cool and posh furniture without spending large sums of money.

What to Rent

The luxury bed has its existence since the golden era when the reign of kings and queens was valid. The sheer look and design of the luxury bed makes it the most desirable among people, who not only like to display their belongings but also want to lead a very luxurious life as well. The designs of luxury beds have been modified over the years to fit modern homes to inspire good taste and opulence of the bedrooms, which can now be rented at minimal pricing.

One can prefer to have their living rooms displayed with a healthy mix of artwork, sculptures, table lamps, area rugs. A resplendent Center table acts as the eye candy of the living room which has the power to tie together all the decor elements in the living room around it. A comfortable and a well-upholstered couch, which is the one space in your home most commonly serves as a place to both relax, entertain, to gather and to spend time in.

Dining rooms are also essential as it is the main attraction of every household where one’s guests are wined and dined together.