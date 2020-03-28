Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Berdoues

The house of Berdoues specializes in fine fragrances and cosmetics that are known for its intricate and fragrant compositions.
The Executive Selection: Berdoues
Image credit: Berdoues
Berdoues Somei Yoshino
Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1902 by Guillaume Berdoues in Toulouse, France, the house of Berdoues specializes in fine fragrances and cosmetics that are known for its intricate and fragrant compositions. And this is evident in its latest offerings- the Collection Grand Crus uses a variety of ingredients to develop a distinct interpretation of the essence of a country, with the scent aimed at stirring a person’s memory and imagination of a particular place.

Oud Al Sahraa
Source: Berdoues

With fragrances paying homage to Cuba, the Mediterranean Sea, South America, and more, our pick is the Somei Yoshino, which encapsulates the blossoming of Japanese cherry blossoms, made with a noble blend of shiso from Japan, jasmine sambac from India, and patchouli from Indonesia for a harmonious, floral scent. For the gentlemen, we suggest the Oud Al Sahraa, which combines mandarin from Italy, myrrh from Namibia, and oud wood from Malaysia for a powerfully fresh and woody bouquet

