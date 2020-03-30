Leadership

Four Ways To Keep Your Team Committed When Your Enterprise Is In A Crisis

If you have a culture where employees enjoy coming to work, and are fully involved/consulted in the company's growth plan, then they will be more committed to seeing the company perform and survive in any situation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Four Ways To Keep Your Team Committed When Your Enterprise Is In A Crisis
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Contributor
CEO of MHC Consulting and Regional Group Manager of The Alpha Group
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is no denying leading a business is highly stressful at the moment, exasperated by the uncertainly of when restrictions made because of the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted. This uncertainly is placing a great deal of stress on a company’s leadership team trying to keep the business viable for the months ahead. At the same time, this situation is also placing a great deal of stress on the company’s employees, which can take their focus away from the roles they are needed to perform, which, in turn, are needed to keep the business on track.

However, to help ease cash flow pressures, business leaders may be forced to take the drastic step of reducing salaries for employees, or in the worst case scenario, they may even be asked to take unpaid leave. But if you are implementing such measures, how can you still keep your team focused and engaged, ready to perform when they are needed? Here are four tips to help keep your team committed:

1. Communication is key The team needs to know what you are doing, and what you need them to do to help. By communicating why you took the decision you have taken, you are likely giving them a feeling of relief that the company is doing all it can to keep their jobs alive. Keep the communication flow going daily, hold daily virtual huddle meetings with those still working, focusing the message on positive steps forward. For those that are on unpaid leave, create a WhatsApp group for the team, where they can ask questions and concerns. Communicate update messages on the chat, and answer all questions as honestly as you can. Keeping the communication flow moving means that you can quickly enable the team again when restrictions subside.

2. Ask for suggestions It’s fair to assume that your team is closer to the day-to-day operations of the company than you are. As such, they may be able to see cost savings that the company can quickly implement, which will make the company more agile going forward. Ask them to contribute ideas and suggestions in this regard.

3. Focus on your company culture Culture is important. If you have a culture where employees enjoy coming to work, and are fully involved/consulted in the company’s growth plan, then they will be more committed to seeing the company perform and survive in any situation. If your culture is poor and the team is not involved in how it operates or its performance, then keeping the team committed to you is going to be difficult in any situation, and only amplified in a crisis. If you have a poor culture, then now is the time to urgently change this. Create cultural team leaders within the company, and ask them what you need to do to keep the team engaged with you and the business. Ask for advice and ideas, and quickly implement their suggestions. Now is not the time to procrastinate.

4. Celebrate success Even in crisis situations, there are times to celebrate. The size of the success may be small, but any step forward needs to be a time to celebrate. Call out those members of the team that have done something amazing, the team members that have come up with an idea that makes a difference. Now is not the time to criticize or manage poor performance- these judgement calls can wait until you are able to get back to work and reflect, but all successes need to be celebrated as a whole team.

Related: Here's What Your Business Should Focus On As It Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

The Importance of Diversity and Inclusion During Uncertain Times

Leadership

Are You Building a Culture of Co-Signers or Authorized Users?

Leadership

Makers of Tomorrow: William Wang