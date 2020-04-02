How Three Best Friends Are Looking to Revolutionize the Dental Experience

Maximize results and the profits will come.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani and Islam Sery, founders of Scotch Plains Fanwood Dental Care.

Who are you?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: We are friends who became business partners, which turned into family. We’re dreamers and achievers — the guys everyone thinks are crazy when sharing their goals.

We founded our New Jersey dental practice to challenge the status quo about how people perceive dentistry. No one likes going to the dentist, so we built ultra-high-end, luxurious offices for a relaxing, stress-free patient experience. We’re growing and look forward to coming to a town near you.

What are you more skilled at than most people in the world?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: We’re perfectionists who expect greatness from ourselves and those around us. When planning our first dental practice — now infamously known as “001, where it all began” — we invested in the best technology and material that would help us deliver consistent clinical excellence.

Most dentists only care about maximizing profits. We care about maximizing results. As a result, money is abundant for us.

What are the core values that guide your business, and why did you pick them?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: One core value is the soul of our company: treating everyone how you want to be treated. While this may sound cliché, if you’re visiting a health professional, you expect to be treated with the utmost respect, undivided attention, dignity and honor. Running our company like this is the No. 1 reason for our success.

What’s your favorite quote?

Ahmad K. Osman: “It may be that those who do most, dream most,” by the Canadian teacher, political scientist, writer and humorist Stephen Leacock.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Ahmad K. Osman: When you’re young, you want everything now. But sometimes now isn’t the right time. When you get frustrated by how long it will take until your dreams come true, remind yourself: as long as it takes. You can and will achieve all that your heart desires; so dream big, work harder and stay the course.

How do you define great leadership?

Ahmad K. Osman: A good leader is passionate, just, empathetic, trustworthy, transparent and approachable, with a big heart.

How do you hire top talent?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: Because of the way we built our dental practice, the values we uphold, and the way we treat our patients and staff, we naturally attract people who want to join our team.

How do you prevent burnout?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: Our brand and cause are way bigger than the three of us. We remind our assistants, hygienists, management team and doctors of this. When you carry this tremendous responsibility together, it’s more manageable and enjoyable, which prevents burnout. It isn’t easy, but it’s worth it.

What are you working on right now?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: Redefining the standard in dental care while building relationships to expand our brand and market share. We’re looking to grow by three locations per year and have the funding. By 2025, our goal is to be recognized as the best dental organization in New Jersey. By 2030, we plan to expand across America.

What do you want to be known for, or what do you want your legacy to be?

Ahmad K. Osman, Mahmoud Elmedani, Islam Sery: To motivate the younger generation by showing them that when you live selflessly and with gratitude — dedicating your heart, soul and love to something — the results are positive and possible.

