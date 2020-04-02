Your Conference May Be Canceled, but Here's How to Host a Digital Webinar Instead

As everything goes online, turn the videoconferencing revolution into a marketing tool.

April 2, 2020 2 min read

As offices shut down, conferences postpone, and workers confine themselves to their homes, everything is moving online in the age of COVID-19. Unfortunately, nobody can say what the future holds for major conferences and gatherings. That said, there's no time like the present to learn how to host and manage webinars. Whether you're looking for a digital substitute to a corporate conference or you'd just like to connect with a few more people in your industry, The Webinar Marketing Mastery Beginner to Pro Overnight Course has you covered.

This course is designed to help you provide meaningful, seamless webcasts that are persuasive, inspirational, and successful at garnering the audience behavior you are targeting. The three-hour course is led by Zach Miller, an online marketing expert who has helped small businesses double their success through nuanced sales funnels. Miller understands the marketing power of webinars and in this course, he shows you how to develop a true value proposition that will show your audience what's in it for them. You'll learn precise techniques, skills, and mistakes to avoid during your next webinar.

More than 8,000 students have given this course a four-star rating — so you won't be the first or last to take advantage of this detailed guide to webinar hosting. Get The Webinar Marketing Mastery Beginner to Pro Overnight Course for $12.99 today.