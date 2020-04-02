Increasing Conversions

Looking to Boost Conversions? This Might Be the Easiest Way to Add Social Proof to Your Site.

Studies show social proof helps convert more visitors.
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Studies show that 92 pecent of consumers look at a product review before making a purchase. That social proof of somebody else using and endorsing the product is extremely valuable to businesses trying to sell online. Social proof capitalizes on the herd instinct of people, telling them to get it now before it's too late.

As such, if you're selling anything online, you need to have social proof notifications, or you may be missing out on potential sales. Ever notice little pop-ups showcasing customer reviews or TrustPilot ratings while you're shopping online? That's exactly what PROOF Notifications lets you implement on your site with ease.

PROOF can increase your website conversions by 200 percent by getting your site's visitors to feel comfortable making a purchase. You can use the app to ease the minds of potential customers by showing them which of your products and services others are using and viewing most often. You can even use it to showcase a special discount code or a survey if you feel that could be helpful.

PROOF integrates with platforms like WordPress, WiX, Squarespace, Magneto, OpenCart, Instapage, Shopify or any website built with PHP or HTML. You implement it by simply copying and pasting Pixel code on your website, and using PROOF to create a notification in less than five minutes.

Once implemented, you can control your notifications display time, speed and more, allowing you to show current visitors what others are, or have recently done. You can set it up without writing a line of code, making it easy to bring social proof to your site.

Start building credibility and getting more conversions. Get a one-year subscription for 75 percent off at just $24.99, or pay just $15 more to get a lifetime subscription.

Latest on Entrepreneur

