Why Entrepreneurship Should Be Taught Before College

What would the world look like if kids grew up understanding the potential that entrepreneurship offers?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Why Entrepreneurship Should Be Taught Before College
Image credit: Stígur Már Karlsson | Heimsmyndir | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of Nav
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I wish I’d been taught entrepreneurship when I was young for lots of reasons. 

As a farm boy in Idaho, all I knew about my potential career was that I didn’t want to be poor when I grew up. My grandpa, who was a successful doctor, suggested I become an anesthesiologist, and I latched onto his advice as if it were gospel. 

But if I had found out I was wired to be an entrepreneur early on, I would have entered my college years with a stronger sense of who I was, and had a more deliberate plan.  

What we stand to lose by not teaching kids business 

I believe there are innumerable people wired to be entrepreneurs who, for lack of opportunity, get stuck on a track that keeps them from capitalizing on their gifts. This is our loss as much as theirs — imagine if Elon Musk had been firmly pointed in a non-entrepreneurial direction as a child and had ended up as the CFO of a drug company rather than a revolutionizer of the auto industry, space travel, and payment systems. 

There are Elon Musks out there who won’t make their mark because the entrepreneurial seed wasn’t planted when it stood the greatest chance of taking root and blossoming. There are tons of kids like me who will never tap into their talents because they were told they had no potential or because they had a difficult time following the rules.  

But entrepreneurial types are notoriously deficient when it comes to orthodox behavior. They have an innate ability to think outside the box, which can render rigidly traditional approaches intensely boring. When kids are bored, they tend to act out. They don’t pay attention and their grades suffer. 

But even kids without tons of business ability would benefit from a business education. Most small businesses fail because people find out they don’t have business ability the hard way. They attempt to start their own companies and when that doesn’t work out, it becomes a major financial (and emotional) setback. 

Related: 4 Entrepreneurial Skills We Should Be Teaching in Schools

Why everyone would benefit from learning business skills

I owned a commercial sign company in my 20s, and I remember one client in particular. When I first talked with him on the phone about what kind of sign he wanted, he was brimming with enthusiasm. He was bright and articulate, and seemed like a success story in the making. 

Then I walked into his store. We shook hands, and as I glanced to my right I saw a giant display of cell phones. As I glanced to my left I saw a giant display of specialty soaps. 

My client excitedly explained that he’d cashed out his 401(k) to bankroll his new business. He was animated as he described how his wife loved specialty soaps, while he got a kick out of cell phones. 

He asked me to imagine it: You wander into a store looking for specialty soaps, and decide that you may as well kill two birds with one stone and buy a cell phone too. Or maybe you’re in the mood for a new cell phone — why not pick up a bar or two of fragrant specialty soap while you’re at it?

I was a business noob myself back then, but even so, his plan sounded a little weird to me. The guy was twice my age; I assumed his advanced years gave him some special insights. 

Six months later, he called me again. With noticeably diminished enthusiasm, he asked me to come back and take down the sign I’d built. I asked him what happened. He said it was the darndest thing, but it turned out that cell phones and specialty soaps weren’t the new chocolate and peanut butter. He was returning to his previous employer significantly poorer than when he left. 

The poor guy had naively thrown away his entire savings. An early business education may not have saved him, but more familiarity with the subject would undoubtedly have helped him make better decisions. He might have realized that business wasn’t his thing to begin with, or he might have come up with an idea less obviously doomed to fail. 

Related: How Teaching Helps You Become a Better Entrepreneur

Sooner is better than later for an entrepreneurial education 

There are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S., employing some 58 million people. It’s crazy that a subject so vital to our economy isn’t introduced to our citizens in their formative years, when their minds are open to anything and they absorb information with a speed and permanence they’ll never enjoy again.

30 million is a huge number. Even if your kids ultimately decide that they don’t want to open a business, there’s a very good chance they’ll end up working for one. 

Too many young people view business as a dull and intimidating mix of suits and ties and spreadsheets. They don’t see it for what it essentially is — a creative endeavor that can be as thrilling and rewarding as art forms like film and literature.

After two weeks in college, I made an appointment with a counselor. I was a pre-med student, yet I hated biology and was already overwhelmed by the workload. When the counselor asked why I wanted to be an anesthesiologist, I said it was because I didn’t want to be poor.

She gently explained that there were lots of ways not to be poor. I wish someone had told me in kindergarten that entrepreneurship was one of them.

Related: Why Schools Should Teach Entrepreneurship

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Young Entrepreneur

5 Reasons College Is Worth It for Entrepreneurs

Young Entrepreneur

Teen Entrepreneurs Learn to Embrace Failure. Can Adults?

Young Entrepreneur

This Company Finds Tough Problems In the World, Then Launches Startups to Solve Them