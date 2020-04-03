In The Fold: Huawei Mate Xs

The Huawei Mate Xs is a powerful dual-screen smartphone, featuring a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen.

April 3, 2020 1 min read

Foldable smartphones are on the rise (again), and Huawei is keeping pace with that trend with the Mate Xs, which is made with a zirconium-based liquid metal hinge that facilitates a full 180-degree fold. When folded, the Huawei Mate Xs is a powerful dual-screen smartphone, featuring a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen. Unfolded, the smartphone becomes an 8-inch tablet that delivers a FullView viewing experience.

Give multi-tasking a boost with the Multi-Window feature, which allows for two apps to be displayed side by side and interact with each other. Text, images, and documents can be transferred as easily as dragging and dropping the content from one app to the other. Even better, it has a multi-device feature, which allows you to easily transfer files between the Huawei Mate Xs and the Huawei MateBook, as well as to control two systems from a single display. Powered by the Kirin 990 5G, the Huawei Mate Xs is ideal for work and play.

