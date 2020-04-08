If You're Trying to Limit Grocery Store Trips and Still Eat Healthy, This Might be for You

Freshly delivers high-quality ready-to-eat meals to your door.

People around the country are embracing social distancing and non-essential businesses in most states have closed down. For many, that means the only errand they have to run is to the grocery store. Of course, when everybody’s still going to the grocery store, it can feel a little scary during a pandemic. Fortunately, you don’t have to live off pasta and canned foods. Freshly makes it easy to stay inside and still eat well.

With Freshly, choose from a rotating option of 30 meals each week that is delivered straight to your door. Heat each meal in three minutes and enjoy. Meals from Freshly is design by chefs and nutritionists made from whole foods without the use of artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners.

Freshly offers meal plans that cater to a wide range of diets, from Paleo and gluten-free to carb-conscious and vegetarian. All of their meal options are made from strict ingredient guidelines and are 100% certified gluten-free.

Freshly offers a range of meal plans and delivery frequency options.

Eat well through the quarantine. Check out Freshly's many offerings today.