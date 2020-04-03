Tesla Reports Best-Ever First-Quarter Production and Delivery Numbers

It manufactured 102,672 and delivered 88,400 vehicles in Q1 2020.

April 3, 2020 2 min read

A Note From The Editor

The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine. Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download fromas well as a $1 subscription tomagazine.

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Tesla has announced a record-breaking quarter for the company when it comes to vehicle production and delivery. The automaker manufactured 102,672 and delivered 88,400 vehicles in the first quarter of 2020 ending on March 31. Tesla called these results its "best-ever first-quarter performance." It also said that its final delivery figures could be even higher, since it only counts a car as delivered if it's already transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct.

The automaker didn't break the numbers down per model, but it said it produced 15,390 and delivered 12,200 Model S and X vehicles for the period. The bulk of its numbers came from Model 3 and Y vehicles, though. It manufactured 87,282 and delivered 76,200 units of the two models. It's worth noting that Model Y production only started in January and deliveries only began in March.

Related: Tesla Reveals the Production Version of Its Model Y

It's a great start after a breakthrough year for the company, which grew its shipments by 50 percent in 2019 and produced its millionth car in March. According to CNBC, analysts believe Tesla's numbers could be higher if not for COVID-19-related issues that slowed down production in its Fremont, California and Shanghai plants.