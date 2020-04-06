Dubai Chamber's Businesses Pledge Support for Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry keeps with its mandate to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in the UAE.

April 6, 2020 2 min read

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry will make an initial contribution of AED10 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19, launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that this will be followed by a series of additional initiatives that seek to empower the business community to minimize the negative impact of the Coronavirus in the emirate.

“The Chamber will work closely with all relevant government entities to dedicate the Fund’s proceeds to supporting the private sector in Dubai,” H.E. Buamim added. “We have set a complete plan to assist the SME sector, mainly those companies that are particularly struggling through these exceptional conditions."

His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Source: Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In addition, Dubai Chamber will be conducting studies on market performance, and assessing the current crisis, its development, and potential ramifications. This would then allow decision makers in the government and the business sector to see the full picture and propose pragmatic solutions to address the crisis.

The Chamber also reported receiving a considerable number of pledges from multinationals and family businesses in the Emirate to contribute to the Fund, give back to their communities, and support Dubai’s business sector through these difficult times.

“The upcoming period will see the private sector come together even further to face common threats,” Buamim said. “The sector will prove that it is beyond prepared to play its part in serving the community.”

