Could You Be Doing Better with Email Marketing? This Tool Helps.

Email Skript is like having a full-time email marketer for a fraction of the price.
There are 3.9 billion email users in the world. In other words, we're kidding ourselves if we think email won't remain one of the most profitable marketing channels around. But building an email marketing strategy can be time-consuming and difficult, especially for small businesses that are just starting out or are running lean. And writing the actual email messaging? That's another skill in itself. If you need help sending promotional emails about your products, you need a tool like Email Skript to do the heavy lifting for you. Check out a quick demo:

Email Skript allows you to create high-converting marketing email scripts in just a few minutes, regardless of your experience in email marketing or copywriting. Just answer a few questions about your product or service, and Email Skript will generate a complete email sequence for you.

Whether you're cold emailing customers, launching new products, following up with customers who have abandoned their shopping carts, or virtually anything else, Email Skript makes it easy to create outstanding templates that customers will actually read. You can adjust the tone of your email manually and have it written in a different style with just the click of a button. It's like having a full-on marketing expert on staff who works at superhuman speeds for barely any money at all.

An email marketing expert on staff would require another full-time salary. A lifetime subscription to Email Skript is just $39.99. You do the math.

