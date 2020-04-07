Social Media Marketing Lessons to Dominate 2020

Social media was earlier limited to promoting a brand's products or services but now it is more about offering users a new sales touchpoint

April 7, 2020 3 min read

The world today is uber-connected and nearly everyone is on one or more social platforms. Being an entrepreneur, I too have a fair share of following on my social channels and can vouch for the efficacy of social media platforms in driving genuine sales. Social media was earlier limited to promoting a brand’s products or services but now it is more about offering users a new sales touchpoint. I’ve worked closely with my social media team and gained some crucial insights that will help you make social media work for your brand.

Organic Users Can Build Your Brand’s Presence

Make your audience believe in you to make your brand’s presence felt. People today have alternatives for almost every service. Show them what distinguishes you from others like you. With social media as an arrow in your quiver, you can convey messages quickly to those who are online. This is how top brands witness recurring growth.

Diversify Your Social Media Portfolio to Tap Audience That Converts

India has 376 million potential social media users and we must cater to their unique needs. Brands these days are tapping into multiple social channels. While this is the right thing to do, they forget that the style of communication differs basis what channel we use. Tailor your content depending on conversions witnessed and offer users the flexibility to decide where to stay in touch with you. This way they can get customized content that they value. Identify newer channels such as TikTok and Helo. Build your following on different platforms and target the right demographic with the right content to get genuine conversions.

Be Consistent with Contests to Attract Relevant Audience

Contrary to popular belief, contests are a great way to spark conversations about your brand. Come up with ideas that engage your audience instead of focusing only on the goodies that participants can win. This will help you acquire genuine users instead of attracting a contest and giveaway hungry audience. Being consistent with these techniques to acquire users who see value in your brand is crucial. Contests and giveaways are a major component of any social media strategy.

Volume and Frequency of Video Content Matters

If you’re not visible in the first five posts or stories on a user’s timeline, your brand is invisible. Being a social media influencer, I try to post numerous short videos on my profile whenever I can, even from my car on the way to work. This has increased our reach and interaction by a huge margin and takes lesser effort compared with long videos. At the same time, we look at video content through a return on investment centric lens, which is why we makeshort and crisp videos that help conveyimportant messages quickly. These videos work across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, etc. and serve the purpose of content refreshment making sure we show up on top.

Be Available on as Many Channels as You Can While Doing Them Justice

WhatsApp has 400 million+ users in India and this number is increasing rapidly. This encouraged us to become the first in our industry to explore WhatsApp Marketing. However, the popularity of this channel has led to numerous limitations. In an age when our audience is mostly using mobile devices, we need to be available across multiple channels.

These 5 lessons I believe, can help you unleash the true potential of social media. I hope you practice some of these if not all over the next few months and see what wonders social media can do for your business or personal profiles.