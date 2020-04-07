Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Britannia Partners With Dunzo To Ensure Supply

Customers can avail the company's products through the hyperlocal service in under an hour of ordering.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Coronavirus: Britannia Partners With Dunzo To Ensure Supply
Image credit: Mae Mu on Unsplash
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Food products company Britannia Industries has launched a service with hyperlocal e-commerce start-up Dunzo for the delivery of all its products, so as to ensure continuous supply to customers in the middle of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak-enforced lockdown across the country.

Customers can avail the company’s products through the Dunzo app in under an hour of ordering through the Britannia Essentials store.

Google-backed Dunzo, along with others such as Swiggy, BigBasket and Grofers have all had their task cut out as the three-week-long lockdown, aimed to ensure social distancing and curbing the spread of the virus, has people ordering essentials online.

“During this unprecedented time, it is critical for us to maintain a continuous supply of our products which are daily staples in millions of Indian households. With a significant rise in demand for at-home delivery, we are happy to leverage Dunzo’s innovative and most advanced technology platform,” said Varun Berry, managing director at Britannia, in a statement.

The start-up will be sourcing all products such as biscuits, cakes and dairy whiteners from Britannia’s distribution centers to ensure proper handling of the goods, and enable better availability in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Dunzo has already put in place a no-contact delivery option to ensure safety of customers as well as delivery partners.

“Across the country, there is a demand for essentials and in these extraordinary times, companies need to rise to the occasion. We at Dunzo are committed to helping our cities fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas.

Last week, consumer goods giant Marico announced a partnership with Swiggy and Zomato and introduced Saffola Store on the foodtech platforms to allow customers to order essentials such as cooking oil and oats.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 5 Mind Hacks to Feel Powerful and Remain Productive

Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How Are the Markets Faring Against COVID-19? (4/03/2020)

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: World Bank Announces $1 Billion Emergency Financial Aid For India