Coronavirus: Britannia Partners With Dunzo To Ensure Supply

April 7, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Food products company Britannia Industries has launched a service with hyperlocal e-commerce start-up Dunzo for the delivery of all its products, so as to ensure continuous supply to customers in the middle of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak-enforced lockdown across the country.

Customers can avail the company’s products through the Dunzo app in under an hour of ordering through the ‘Britannia Essentials’ store.

Google-backed Dunzo, along with others such as Swiggy, BigBasket and Grofers have all had their task cut out as the three-week-long lockdown, aimed to ensure social distancing and curbing the spread of the virus, has people ordering essentials online.

“During this unprecedented time, it is critical for us to maintain a continuous supply of our products which are daily staples in millions of Indian households. With a significant rise in demand for at-home delivery, we are happy to leverage Dunzo’s innovative and most advanced technology platform,” said Varun Berry, managing director at Britannia, in a statement.

The start-up will be sourcing all products such as biscuits, cakes and dairy whiteners from Britannia’s distribution centers to ensure proper handling of the goods, and enable better availability in the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Dunzo has already put in place a no-contact delivery option to ensure safety of customers as well as delivery partners.

“Across the country, there is a demand for essentials and in these extraordinary times, companies need to rise to the occasion. We at Dunzo are committed to helping our cities fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dunzo co-founder Kabeer Biswas.

Last week, consumer goods giant Marico announced a partnership with Swiggy and Zomato and introduced Saffola Store on the foodtech platforms to allow customers to order essentials such as cooking oil and oats.