Ditch those expensive monthly or annual fees and enjoy a lifetime of using the top MS Office Pro programs plus Windows 11 Pro for a single low payment.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Microsoft Office is one of the most popular business suites in the world. Since 58% of entrepreneurs worked in corporate offices before going out on their own (according to Forbes), it stands to reason they'd choose the same software.

However, licenses and subscriptions can be costly for a startup. You can save big on an office suite and PC operating system with a lifetime license for The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows plus Windows 11 Pro Bundle. It's on sale for only $49.97 through May 5.

The 2019 version of Office Pro was redesigned for better cloud connectivity and more powerful features so that professionals could get more done in less time. You'll have lifetime licenses for Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher, Outlook, and OneNote without ever having to pay another penny.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro features an improved interface, search capabilities, voice typing, snap layouts, and more. The OS provides advanced security, including biometric login, virus protection, and encrypted authentication.

If you think Siri or Alexa is helpful, wait until you see what Copilot in Windows 11 can do. In addition to answering questions, opening apps, changing settings, and other simple tasks, your personal AI assistant can summarize a document, generate images based on your ideas, turbocharge your writing process, suggest code, and much more.

Microsoft Teams is built into Windows 11 Pro, keeping you and your team connected. Even in your downtime, you can enjoy lifelike graphics and hardware optimization for gaming from DirectX 12 Ultimate. Best of all, you get an installation of the best office suite and operating system to use on your home or work computer for just one low payment, with no recurring fees.

Get a lifetime license for The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows plus Windows 11 Pro Bundle, available for just $49.97 through May 5.

StackSocial prices subject to change.