Business Connect

Dubai Chamber Calls On The Private Sector To Contribute To The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

Besides being the first organization to make an initial contribution of AED 10 million to the Fund, Dubai Chamber has now also launched a dedicated webpage for it on its official website, containing all of the information needed to donate to the same.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dubai Chamber Calls On The Private Sector To Contribute To The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19
Image credit: Dubai Chamber
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling on the private sector in the Emirate to contribute to Community Solidarity Fund against COVID-19 set up by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of the Government of Dubai.

Besides being the first organization to make an initial contribution of AED 10 million to the Fund, Dubai Chamber has now also launched a dedicated webpage for it on its official website, containing all of the information needed to donate to the same.

“This webpage contains all the necessary steps for businesses or individuals who is interested in registering for this Fund to make a contribution, along with the details of the Chamber’s plan to deal with the social, economic, and health impact of the coronavirus on the community and the businesses,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber.

“Through this Fund, we are witnessing a synergy between the two sectors, and the private sector will play a fundamental role in supporting the Fund to deal with the challenges we are facing due to COVID-19,” he added.

Buamim noted that the Chamber developed the webpage to facilitate the participation of the private sector in this Fund, and and manage it in an easy and fast way. He also reiterated Dubai Chamber’s call on the private sector to play its role in preserving the security and safety of all groups of society.

Private sector companies wishing to carry out their social responsibility and contribute to the Fund can access the Chamber's website, where a dedicated team will respond to all inquiries and ensure that there are no obstacles in contributing to it.

Related: Dubai Chamber President And CEO H.E. Hamad Buamim's Message For Dubai's Business Community Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Coronavirus

Dubai-Based Searchie Adapts Its Tech Offering To Help With COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus

Reflections While #StayingHome: Evaluating The COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact On An Asset Class

Coronavirus

The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Wuhan Ends Its Lockdown After 78 Days (4/08/2020)