Dubai Chamber Calls On The Private Sector To Contribute To The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

Besides being the first organization to make an initial contribution of AED 10 million to the Fund, Dubai Chamber has now also launched a dedicated webpage for it on its official website, containing all of the information needed to donate to the same.

April 9, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling on the private sector in the Emirate to contribute to Community Solidarity Fund against COVID-19 set up by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of the Government of Dubai.

“This webpage contains all the necessary steps for businesses or individuals who is interested in registering for this Fund to make a contribution, along with the details of the Chamber’s plan to deal with the social, economic, and health impact of the coronavirus on the community and the businesses,” said H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber.

“Through this Fund, we are witnessing a synergy between the two sectors, and the private sector will play a fundamental role in supporting the Fund to deal with the challenges we are facing due to COVID-19,” he added.

Buamim noted that the Chamber developed the webpage to facilitate the participation of the private sector in this Fund, and and manage it in an easy and fast way. He also reiterated Dubai Chamber’s call on the private sector to play its role in preserving the security and safety of all groups of society.

Private sector companies wishing to carry out their social responsibility and contribute to the Fund can access the Chamber's website, where a dedicated team will respond to all inquiries and ensure that there are no obstacles in contributing to it.

