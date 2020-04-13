In a Home Workout Rut Already? MoovBuddy Can Get You Motivated.

April 13, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While in self-isolation it can be difficult to stay in shape. You don't want to go outside for a run because you're supposed to be staying home, and running through the same four or five YouTube workout videos becomes monotonous. That doesn't have to be the case, however. MoovBuddy makes working out at home fun, smart and more proactive than your typical workout program.

MoovBuddy's exercise programs are created by doctors and physical therapists and based on medical literature. Their collection includes 60 workout programs and nearly 300 exercises, broken down by targeted body parts or situations. MoovBuddy offers audio instructions and tips to do each exercise properly and effectively so you don't hurt yourself and get the maximum workout possible. It sends you reminders and recommendations to keep you motivated and even helps you track your pain status, activity history and functionality over time. Using that data, it can also give you evidence-based recommendations to get ahead of potentially forming physical health problems.

Whether you're looking to improve your posture, balance, strength or anything else, MoovBuddy can help. That's why it was rated a #3 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and has earned 4.7 stars from users on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

If you need something to kickstart your home workouts, this is a great call. A lifetime subscription to MoovBuddy is currently just $49.99.