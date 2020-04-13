Physical Fitness

In a Home Workout Rut Already? MoovBuddy Can Get You Motivated.

MoovBuddy makes working out at home fun, smart and more proactive than your typical workout program.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
In a Home Workout Rut Already? MoovBuddy Can Get You Motivated.
Image credit: bruce mars
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While in self-isolation it can be difficult to stay in shape. You don't want to go outside for a run because you're supposed to be staying home, and running through the same four or five YouTube workout videos becomes monotonous. That doesn't have to be the case, however. MoovBuddy makes working out at home fun, smart and more proactive than your typical workout program.

MoovBuddy's exercise programs are created by doctors and physical therapists and based on medical literature. Their collection includes 60 workout programs and nearly 300 exercises, broken down by targeted body parts or situations. MoovBuddy offers audio instructions and tips to do each exercise properly and effectively so you don't hurt yourself and get the maximum workout possible. It sends you reminders and recommendations to keep you motivated and even helps you track your pain status, activity history and functionality over time. Using that data, it can also give you evidence-based recommendations to get ahead of potentially forming physical health problems.

Whether you're looking to improve your posture, balance, strength or anything else, MoovBuddy can help. That's why it was rated a #3 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and has earned 4.7 stars from users on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

If you need something to kickstart your home workouts, this is a great call. A lifetime subscription to MoovBuddy is currently just $49.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Physical Fitness

Echelon Fit Might Be the Best Way to Get a Studio-Style Workout at Home

Physical Fitness

Work Out While in Isolation with This Complete Home Gym

Physical Fitness

Get Back in the Gym Faster with This Muscle Recovery System