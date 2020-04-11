7 Things to Know about Physical and Sexual Wellness in the Time of Coronavirus

April 11, 2020 4 min read

The increasing cases of coronavirus have put everyone in a fix. While we are aware of a lot of things, the spread of it at a lightning speed is making everyone question things. The virus has crossed 7,000 mark in India and states have confirmed over 1,000 cases.

While we have already told you a lot about the do's and don't, health precautions, exercises, many have concerns about physical and sexual wellness. The pandemic has raised a lot of questions about safe intimacy and sexual engagement. With social distancing as the top precautionary measure, where does physical and sexual wellness fall? What is one supposed to do and not supposed to do? Does kissing spread the virus? Is it okay to have a physical relationship with your partner? Does protection guarantee safety from the virus?

You have got nothing to worry about. Entrepreneur India spoke with an expert who will separate all the facts from myths and answer all your queries. Dr. Ramesh Maheshwari, consultant sexual medicine, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital gave us an insight into the common queries that everyone has been talking about.

What are the myths and facts about intimacy and sexual activities during Covid-19?

Dr. Maheshwari: There is a common myth doing the rounds that one should not get intimate during this epidemic. However, this is not completely true. If you are living with your partner in the same conditions from the beginning then being intimate won’t give you coronavirus. As of now, we have not come across any proof that shows that COVID-19 is sexually transmissible. Since it is transmitted through respiratory droplets, kissing can spread the virus.

Also, another common myth is that if someone is using a condom then they are safe from coronavirus. As explained above I would reiterate that as the disease spreads through respiratory droplets, kissing can spread the virus, usage of condoms takes care of STI related disease.

When to maintain distance?

Dr. Maheshwari: It is important for one to be careful in the bedroom and consider modifying their sexual routine for now - and one thing is for sure, now is not the time to find a new intimate partner.

Also, it's important to not ignore the symptoms like common flu, cough & cold; in this scenario maintain distance from each other for a while. As this is asymptomatic in nature, it is the possibility that your partner might be a carrier of the virus and the chance of getting affected are high.

Are there any risks associated with it?

Dr. Maheshwari: For now, there is no evidence that proves its spread through sexual activity. The main spread of the virus is through respiration and kissing being a common practice during sexual activity can lead to transmission of the virus as it can be easily transmitted through saliva.

Who are the safest partners and what practice should one follow?

Dr. Maheshwari: The safest partners are the one those are not infected by COVID-19 virus. If your partner is infected, it is advisable to stay away from each other.

How should one maintain sexual and physical wellness?

Dr. Maheshwari: One of the most important things is to maintain hygiene. Keep yourselves clean. Disinfect everything around you. Wash your clothes on a regular basis. Change your mattress and pillow covers so that there is no chance of any bacteria/virus surviving.

Are there any chances it can spread through sexual engagement?

Dr. Maheshwari: As of now we have not come across anything that shows sexual transmission. However, touching anyone who is infected with the virus will surely increase its chance of getting spread.

How to take care of one-self, physical health, and sexual wellness?

Dr. Maheshwari: My advice would be to stay at home as much as possible. Interact with people outside only when it is necessary for things like groceries, vegetables, amongst others. And even when you interact with people outside your home, it is important to maintain distance from the other person.