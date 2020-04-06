Business Connect

#BeSafeWorkSmart: 98% Of Dubai Chamber's Services Are Available Online

You're just a click away from any support you might need to carry out your business in Dubai.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

98% of the services provided by Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry are available online--which means you're just a click away from any support you might need to carry out your business in Dubai! And this is especially useful given the current situation we are in owing to the COVID-19 crisis- so, be safe, work smart, and check out the video for details!

