#BeSafeWorkSmart: Dubai Launches 24-Hour Sterilization Drive Across The Emirate

Learn what the 24-hour sterilization drive being implemented across Dubai means for you and your job.
Entrepreneur Staff
In this video produced by Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, learn what the 24-hour sterilization drive being implemented across Dubai means for you and your job. 

Related: #BeSafeWorkSmart: 98% Of Dubai Chamber's Services Are Available Online

