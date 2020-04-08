A Guide To The Relief And Stimulus Measures Offered For Businesses In Dubai Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

April 8, 2020 12 min read

Given the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in Dubai have been subjected to a variety of relief measures and stimulus packages from both government and commercial entities in the Emirate and the UAE to help them during this crisis--scroll down this post for more details on each of them.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan releases an AED1.5 billion economic stimulus package

At the very outset of the COVID-19 crisis in the UAE in mid-March 2020, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, released a AED1.5 billion economic stimulus package for businesses for the following three months. Developed by Dubai Government, the stimulus package includes 15 initiatives focused on the commercial sector, retail, external trade, tourism, and the energy sector. These include:

- Nine initiatives for the commercial and business sector, which include a freeze on the 2.5% market fees levied on all facilities operating in Dubai; a refund of 20% on the custom fees imposed on imported products sold locally in Dubai markets; the cancellation of the AED50,000 bank guarantee or cash required to undertake customs clearance activity while bank guarantee or cash paid by existing customs clearance companies will be refunded. Furthermore, fees imposed on submitting customs documents of companies will be reduced by 90%. With regards to measures for boosting external trade, the requirement for providing a banking instrument while submitting customs-related grievances has been cancelled. In addition, traditional wooden commercial vessels registered in the country will be exempted from mooring service fees for arrival and departure, as well as direct and indirect loading fees at Dubai Harbour and Hamriyah Port.

Local commerce will benefit from the cancelation of the 25% down payment required for requesting installment-based payment of government fees for obtaining and renewing licenses. The move seeks to reduce the financial burden on SMEs. In addition, commercial licenses can be renewed without mandatory renewal of lease contracts in a move aimed at stimulating business activity and easing government-related procedures. In addition, companies will be exempted from permits for new sales and offers.

- Four initiatives for the tourism sector, including the reduction of municipality fees imposed on sales at hotels from 7% to 3.5%. The second initiative exempts companies from fees charged for postponement and cancellation of tourism and sports events scheduled for the year 2020. The third initiative freezes fees for the rating of hotels. The fourth initiative freezes the fees charged for the sale of tickets, issuance of permits and other government fees related to entertainment and business events.

- Two other initiatives that seek to reduce the cost of living and doing business for citizens, expatriate residents and the business community through 10% reduction in water and electricity bills including those charged in the residential, commercial and industrial sector, for a period of three months. The second initiative reduces deposit paid for water and electricity connections by 50%.

UAE Central Bank’s AED100 billion economic support scheme with immediate effect

The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has launched an AED100 billion comprehensive targeted economic support scheme for retail and corporate customers affected by COVID-19. The scheme consists of AED50 billion from the CBUAE funds through collateralized loans at zero cost to all banks operating in the UAE and of AED 50 billion funds freed up from banks’ capital buffers.

The purpose of the targeted scheme is to facilitate provision of temporary relief from the payments of principal and interest on outstanding loans for all affected private sector companies and retail customers in the UAE. Participating banks should use the funding to grant temporary relief to private sector corporate customers and retail clients for a period of up to six months.

All banks will be allowed to tap into a maximum of 60% of the capital conservation buffer, and, additionally, banks designated as systemically important by the CBUAE will be able to use 100% of their additional capital buffer for systemic importance.

The CBUAE is also reducing the amount of capital banks have to hold for their loans to SMEs by 15% to 25%.

To ease its macro-prudential stance, the CBUAE will increase the loan-to-value, LTV, ratios applicable to mortgage loans for first-time home buyers by 5% points. This will contribute to the affordability of housing without unduly increasing inherent risks. The CBUAE will also revise the existing limit which sets maximum exposure that banks can have to the real estate sector. When the exposure reaches 20% of the banks’ loan portfolio (measured by risk-weighted assets), banks will be allowed to increase it to 30%, but will be required to hold more capital.

Furthermore, the CBUAE will adopt new regulations with the objective to reduce fees incurred by merchants when their customers pay by debit or credit cards. The CBUAE will also issue new regulations which will limit fees banks charge to their SME customers, and stipulate that banks cannot require a larger minimum account balance that AED 10,000.

Additionally, the CBUAE will mandate all banks to open accounts for SME customers within a maximum time frame of two days, provided acceptable documentation is in place and that the risk is acceptable in view of the AML and CTF obligations.

The CBUAE will issue guidelines on margin calls, requesting banks to always request additional collateral within a reasonable time, before liquidating the pledged stocks in a situation of market downfall. This would reduce excessive market volatility and provide investors with increased flexibility to act in their best interest.

Lastly, from March 15, 2020, and for a period of six months, the CBUAE has waived all fees which it charges for the payment services provided to banks operating in the UAE through its payment and settlement systems.

Dubai banks offers business relief package for customers

A number of Dubai banks are offering a relief package to help ease the financial hurdles amidst the current COVID-19 crisis. In light of supporting the business sectors in the UAE and Dubai, the measures follow the initiative of the UAE government and UAE Central Bank six-month economic stimulus package and the Dubai government three-month economic stimulus package. Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic, Mashreq and Commercial Bank of Dubai are some of the banks that have joined the effort. Taking into effect from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, there are various offers for different types of customers, including small business customers, business banking customers and trading clients, among others. More details on the offers can be found here.

RAKBANK takes measures to support SMEs

The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) is offering financial relief to SMEs and corporates impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. SMEs are encouraged to shift their business online and discuss options for financial relief. For businesses that offer essential services, such as delivery of medicines and groceries, RAKBANK Simplify platform’s monthly fee will be waived off for the next three months. More details can be found here.

UAE Cabinet approves reduction on water and electricity bills of businesses

In a move to support businesses affected by the pandemic, the UAE Cabinet has approved the decision to reduce the water and electricity bill of shopping malls, commercial shops, hotels, hotel apartments and plants, by 20% for the duration of three months, starting from April 2020. They will also benefit from six months payment deferral of water and electricity connection’s installments, and three months freeze of service reconnection fines, varying from AED3,000 to AED5,000. More details can be found here.

Dubai Chamber supports its members with the issuance of ATA Carnet and attestation

In cooperation with UPS, Dubai Chamber has launched a free service to collect, process and deliver documents for the issuance of ATA Carnet for temporary admission of goods and attestation, starting from March 26, 2020. Dubai Chamber members can contact the company for the pick-up of their documents from their homes or offices. More details about the package here.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) releases a support package for businesses

DMCC has rolled out a business support package to support its 17,000 members, which will be applicable as of April 1, 2020, until June 30, 2020.

The measures include a 100% waiver for late licence renewal penalties, 100% waiver for all Flexi Desk and DMCC Business Centre penalties until the end of 2020, 100% waiver of the Office Sharing Permit fee, 100% waiver of the Company Reinstatement fees, 30% discount on licence renewal, waiver of outdoor area rents for JLT retailers with existing contracts where DMCC is the building owner/landlord, waiver of rent for two months for commercial establishments impacted by the latest Dubai Economy directive requiring a temporary closure where DMCC is the building owner/landlord, and a three-month suspension of rent for Flexi Desk and DMCC Business Centre tenants renewals or monthly/quarterly instalments with no discount.

Incentives for new registrations, and companies already in the process of registering at DMCC include an 80% reduction on the total company set-up fee if shareholders are residents of JLT, up to 50% reduction on the total company set-up fee along with a Flexi Desk for one year, flexible payment options for new DMCC Business Centre tenants and a complete digital process for business set-up from the comfort of their home.

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support suppliers to government

The Federal Cabinet approved a slew of measures to support services suppliers to the federal government entities, which include fast tracking payments owed to suppliers within 15 days from the date of issuance of the resolution, exempting suppliers affected by the COVID-19 crisis from fines for delays in regards to the execution of federal government contracts for a renewable three months, and awarding 90% of federal government purchases to SMEs. Read about all the other measures adopted by the Cabinet here.

DIFC introduces fiscal easing initiatives to support businesses amid COVID-19

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has introduced a series of fiscal easing initiatives from April 1, to June 30, 2020, which include five initiatives introduced on a conditional basis that will offer businesses the opportunity to benefit from a waiver of annual licensing fees on new registrations during the next three months. Businesses can also take advantage of a 10% of renewal fees for existing license holders in the DIFC for entities due to renew their licenses.

DIFC will also allow deferred payments for all properties owned by DIFC Investments Ltd for a period up to six months from April 1, 2020. A reduction on property transfer fees in the DIFC from 5% to 4% will also be applied to any transfer of property (or any part thereof) that takes place within the three-month period. DIFC will also facilitate the free movement of labour in and out of the centre between other free zones, provided employers have the necessary secondment arrangements in place and employees are recorded with registry services to secure a secondment card in order to access buildings and offices within the DIFC.

UAE Securities and Commodities Authority provides regulatory relief

The UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has provided listed companies with an additional 45 days to file their financial statements of the FY 2019 and Q1 of 2020. To address potential compliance issues stemming from the impact of the coronavirus on investors and capital markets, the SCA has issued a circular informing traders that they have been graced with additional 45 days so that they can report their disclosure statements no later than 14/5/2020 and 30/6/2020 for the FY 2019 and Q1-2020, respectively. More details on SCA’s relief measures can be found here.

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for demand deposits by 50% during COVID-19

UAE Ministry Of Economy reduces service fees for individuals and businesses

The UAE Ministry of Economy has reduced fees associated with 94 services provided to individuals and the business sector. The financial impact on the business sector as a result of this reduction is estimated to be valued at AED113 million in 2020.

The new measure is aimed particularly at fees related to innovation, business activities, investment, production, trade, import and export activities, as well as commercial registration services, commercial agencies, trademarks, origin, and auditors and intellectual properties.

Services receiving 25% discounts include the collective management licence fees; applications for registering a trademark or trademarks of goods, products or services related to a single category; and publishing official documents for joint stock companies or partnership companies on shares basis, among other services. 50% discounts apply to some of the ministry's services as well, including 'To Whom Concerned' certificates for auditors; ratification of partnership contracts; renewing the registration of branches of national companies in an auditors schedule, and 'Origin Certificates' for national products (plus the amount of the invoice) among others. Most notable are the 95% reduction in fees for the licence to utilize the 'Made in UAE' mark and the 98% reduction in renewal fees for said licence.

