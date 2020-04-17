Crisis Management

What Doulas Can Teach Us in Times of Anxiety and Chaos

There's plenty for business owners to learn from those who guide expecting mothers through childbirth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
What Doulas Can Teach Us in Times of Anxiety and Chaos
Image credit: MangoStar_Studio | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Head Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many of us have read about the struggles parents are having trying to figure out how to homeschool their kids while we all stay inside. Everyone has been compelled to get a little more creative within the confines of their home, but what about soon-to-be first-time parents?

Thankfully, even traditionally in-person professions are going virtual. How does one prepare a mother for the hardest job of them all (raising a child), and what can we learn from it? Ashley Sova, who provides doula services through her company CLEBaby, is like most small-business owners: adjusting, and learning how to support her clients.

“Since our doulas can’t be in the hospitals for the time being, we decided to offer virtual support," Sovs explains. "So even if a mom-to-be had to go it alone, she wouldn’t feel alone.”

Even the most mentally tough people are feeling lonelier than usual, something doulas can appreciate better than most, as new mothers often feel isolated in their experience. “People are feeling extra powerless right now," she says. "Thankfully, doulas excel in the department of human connection."

And even though you might not be a doula, and your employees might not be expecting babies, you can still step up with small acts of consistent, emotional support. Here’s how.

Check In

A short text or email saying, “Hey, how you hanging in there?” or “Just saying hi. Let me know if you need anything” goes a long way in the current climate. 

Business moves fast, but if you can slow down and reach out to your team without wanting or needing anything in return, your reputation as a leader will grow. And chances are, when you do need that quick report on a tight deadline, your team will respond in spades, knowing you see them as a person and not a cog in the machine.

Related: Business Idea — Doula Service

Don’t Fix, Just Listen

This goes against much of what’s in an entrepreneur’s DNA. Putting out fires and pushing things across the finish line are what most us hang our hats on. But with everything going on, empathy has become a skill that even the most demanding managers must exhibit.

Doulas are the ultimate sounding board, getting text messages and calls day and night. Sometimes they give advice and solutions. Other times, the only thing can say is, “That sucks. I’m sorry.” Sometimes, those four words are remembered more than anything else.

Sweat the Details

With almost everyone working virtually, sometimes things fall between the cracks. Walking over to a person’s desk to get a question answered seems like it was forever ago. You might not be delivering a baby for your business, but if you’re bringing a new product into the world (or trying to stay on track by filling customers orders), sweating the details can help.

Questions to ask could include:

  • Have you tested the product enough times to prove it’s ready?
  • Has the report been proofread?
  • Are orders getting out the door as expected, or are delays happening?

Communication and responsiveness are key between a mom-to-be and her doula. The expecting mother has to feel supported. Overcommunicating might seem like overkill sometimes, but at least for right now, it’s important to stay, and feel, connected.

It's OK Not to Know Everything

One of my favorite authors, Brad Stulberg, has a great line that I apply to my writing frequently: “I don’t write because I have things figured out, I write because I’m trying to figure things out.”

Right now, we’re all trying to figure things out. So even if you’re not a doula, just being there for someone is enough. You might not have all the answers, but that’s OK. None of us do.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Crisis Management

4 Tips To Keep Your Business Afloat in a Downturn

Crisis Management

5 Ways to Pivot Your Business During a Crisis

Crisis Management

Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic