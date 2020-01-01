Josh Womack

Josh Womack

Guest Writer
Head Writer

More From Josh Womack

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the XFL's Second Attempt at Victory
Success

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the XFL's Second Attempt at Victory

Vince McMahon's football league returns after failing nearly two decades ago. Can it mount the ultimate comeback?
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.