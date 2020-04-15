Dubai Startup Hub Launches Weekly Digital Meetup Series To Support Entrepreneurs

April 15, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Startup Hub, an entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has taken its events online to support new members, as well as continue delivery of all its programs and activities digitally.

The move is in line with its support of business continuity and commitments towards fostering entrepreneurship in the Emirate following the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The digital initiatives are also geared towards helping startups sustain and grow amid challenging market conditions as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Dubai Startup Hub will also launch an additional service to support startups with online mentorship during these extraordinary circumstances. The mentorship will include specialized entrepreneurship guidance and support with reviewing business models, improving and rehearsing investor pitches, and navigating the current business environment.

Related: The Way Forward: How Startups And SMEs Can Navigate The COVID-19 Crisis

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship, at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement that the smart transformation of services has become an urgent necessity for all institutions who serve innovators and entrepreneurs today. “Organizing a digital networking platform and delivering educational and acceleration programs online is an important step that allows us to continue serving entrepreneurs at all times and enhances Dubai’s position as a global destination for entrepreneurship,” she said.

Sycheva added that entrepreneurs have been keen to use modern technology in exploring new business ideas and finding solutions to address current business challenges. “The live interaction of participants with the moderators and among each other encourages them to explore new features and formats of this kind of webinars, which save time and effort, and facilitate a positive competitive environment,” Sycheva noted..

Dubai Startup Hub, launched by Dubai Chamber in 2016, embodies the value of public-private partnership to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and is a valuable resource for entrepreneurs in Dubai. Being a part of the Dubai Startup Hub provides a multi-program platform for entrepreneurs from around the world to explore business opportunities in Dubai, while benefiting from a variety of programs and services.

For more details on Dubai Startup Hub’s digital events, please click here.

This article was originally published on Dubai Startup Hub and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: A Guide To The Relief And Stimulus Measures Offered For Businesses In Dubai Amid The COVID-19 Crisis