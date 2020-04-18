If You're Sick of Cooking, This Meal Delivery Service is Dedicated to Sustainable Practices and Clean Ingredients

April 18, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Amid self-isolation and shelter-in-place orders in the U.S., grocery store lines have grown out of control and grocery delivery services like Instacart and Amazon Fresh are completely overwhelmed. People are struggling to find ways to safely get their groceries; so much so that even Google is now getting into the game. Still, with such high demand, it may be difficult to maintain a healthy, nutritious, and affordable diet.

That’s where Sun Basket comes in.

Sun Basket is a service that delivers prepackaged, ready-to-prepare meals right to your door. From their recyclable box to their certified organic produce and clean ingredients, Sun Basket is committed to a sustainable, healthy, and delicious service. They select the best antibiotic- and hormone-free meat, organic eggs, and use wild-caught seafood that’s recommended as Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® Program.

With this high-quality food comes high-quality recipes, developed by Sun Basket Executive Chef Justine Kelly, who has worked for decades in the top Bay Area restaurants. Her relationships with the country’s best suppliers enable Sun Basket to offer these sustainable, outstanding ingredients and help her create recipes for literally any dietary restriction or need.

Waiting in line at the grocery store may be dangerous. Ordering from a grocery service may be impossible. Find the middle ground with Sun Basket, and get free shipping on your first order.