Google Scripts May Be the Secret to Increasing Your Efficiency. Here's Where to Master It for Just $35.

April 20, 2020

For an entrepreneur, efficiency is everything. That means finding as many productivity hacks and automations as you can. Fortunately, technology has kept up with that demand. If you use Google apps, you can use Google Scripts to personalize the way you use Google's tools, and The Increase Your Google App Productivity with Google Script Bundle will teach you the ropes.

Google Apps Script is a rapid application development platform that makes it easy and fast to create business applications that integrate with G Suite. That means you can seamlessly create platforms and tools that will help you run your business more efficiently than ever. In this seven-course, 56-hour bundle, you'll learn how to use Google Apps Script to manage Google spreadsheets, your Google calendar, email users, promote content, and much more. You'll learn how to use simple code to automate your Twitter posting, manage content remotely, retrieve customer data, and a wide range of other useful tools for running your business.

These hands-on courses are led by Laurence Svekis, a technology expert who works as a provider of smart digital solutions to small and large businesses alike. He's been teaching since 2002 and has earned a 4.3/5-star rating on thousands of reviews. With his expertise, you'll learn how to overhaul your business and integrate it with G Suite to be more efficient and productive than ever. When your bottom line starts increasing while your workload and stress decrease, you'll be very happy you learned Google Scripts.

Increase efficiency and make your business run like a well-oiled machine. The Increase Your Google App Productivity with Google Script Bundle is just $34.99 today.