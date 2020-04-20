Business Connect

Dubai Chamber Launches "Business Connect" To Assist The Private Sector Through The COVID-19 Pandemic

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has partnered with Entrepreneur Middle East to launch "Business Connect," a new information platform that aims to help companies and institutions in Dubai overcome the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dubai Chamber Launches "Business Connect" To Assist The Private Sector Through The COVID-19 Pandemic
Image credit: Entrepreneur Middle East.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has partnered with Entrepreneur Middle East to launch "Business Connect," a new information platform that aims to help companies and institutions in Dubai overcome the economic repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a dedicated page on the websites of both Dubai Chamber and Entrepreneur Middle East, Business Connect will feature news, economic and educational resources, informational videos, and insightful viewpoints relating to challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis, alongside ways to confront them.

Business Connect will also help companies to overcome challenges and enhance their competitiveness based on their ability to keep abreast of all developments related to the business environment, indicating that this platform will benefit companies in managing its activities and operations.

Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, said that Business Connect will serve as a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs and business leaders looking for information, insights, and inspiration as they make their way through this unprecedented crisis.

“As the voice of entrepreneurship around the world, we at Entrepreneur Middle East are proud to partner with Dubai Chamber on building Business Connect as a showcase of the good that can result when we, as an ecosystem, work together to combat the COVID-19 crisis,” Younane said.

Business Connect can be accessed on Dubai Chamber by clicking here, as well as on Entrepreneur Middle East by clicking here

