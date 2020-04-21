Business Connect

Infographic: Guidelines For Businesses In Dubai Amidst The National Disinfection Program



Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you’ve been wondering about how the National Disinfection Program being carried out in Dubai and the UAE to combat the coronavirus pandemic affects you and your business, here’s something that you’ll find quite handy.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a guide to the National Disinfection Program that aims to help the private sector manage their businesses smoothly during the implementation of this initiative.

The guide, which can be downloaded in full on Dubai Chamber’s Business Connect page, tells companies how the disinfection program affects their commercial and investment activities, working hours, employee movement, and exit permissions.

For a summarized version of the guide, check out the infographic below:

The full guide can be downloaded by visiting the following link

Related: Dubai Chamber Launches Business Connect To Assist The Private Sector Through The COVID-19 Pandemic

