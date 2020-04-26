Excel

Make Your Microsoft Excel Skills Relevant Again with 60 Hours of Training for $50

Learn Excel from one of the world's leading instructors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Make Your Microsoft Excel Skills Relevant Again with 60 Hours of Training for $50
Image credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you think Microsoft Excel is antiquated, you've had your head down too long. Just this month, Microsoft announced a partnership with fintech company, Plaid, that will bring advanced budgeting capabilities to its next iteration. Read: Excel is just as relevant as it ever was.

Perhaps we're overstepping here, but could it be your Microsoft Excel skills that are antiquated? If you haven't brushed up on your spreadsheet know-how since high school computer class, the answer is a resounding yes. A working knowledge of Excel is crucial for most office-based professionals today, but a mastery of the program can open up career doors. If you're looking to advance your skills while you're spending more time at home and less time networking, eLearnExcel is a great resource.

eLearnExcel is an International Academy of Computer Training (IACT) company, trusted by some of the world's top companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, and HSBC to ensure their employees' Excel knowledge is always up to snuff. In eLearnExcel's 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle, you'll get a similar education in Excel, learning how to accomplish tasks and solve complex problems quickly with the most advanced and recent techniques.

This 60-hour program is led by Fiona Hannon, a training consultant for the IACT who works with clients such as The Department Of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Mylan, Hibernian, BASF, Microsoft, European Foundation, and Allianz. She has 24 years of professional experience and offers some of the top Excel programs on the web.

Across 300 lessons and projects, Hannon will take you from beginner to advanced Excel user. You'll learn time-saving tips, essential formulas and functions, how to analyze data, how to create charts, how to build scalable and secure spreadsheets, and much more. You'll even delve into advanced Excel tactics like automation with VBA and data analysis using Pivot Tables. By the time you've completed this coursework, you'll be able to build a budgeting model that may even be superior to the Plaid integration. 

Entrepreneur readers can access The 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle is just $48.99 today, which is significantly less than the usual $999 price point. Bring your skills up to snuff while you've got the time. Your career will thank you.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Excel

Learn Excel From an Executive With 30 Years of Experience

Excel

More Time at Home Is the Perfect Reason to Brush up on These Underrated Excel Skills

Excel

Become Your Office's Excel Whiz With This Training