Make Your Microsoft Excel Skills Relevant Again with 60 Hours of Training for $50

April 26, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you think Microsoft Excel is antiquated, you've had your head down too long. Just this month, Microsoft announced a partnership with fintech company, Plaid, that will bring advanced budgeting capabilities to its next iteration. Read: Excel is just as relevant as it ever was.

Perhaps we're overstepping here, but could it be your Microsoft Excel skills that are antiquated? If you haven't brushed up on your spreadsheet know-how since high school computer class, the answer is a resounding yes. A working knowledge of Excel is crucial for most office-based professionals today, but a mastery of the program can open up career doors. If you're looking to advance your skills while you're spending more time at home and less time networking, eLearnExcel is a great resource.

eLearnExcel is an International Academy of Computer Training (IACT) company, trusted by some of the world's top companies, including Microsoft, Facebook, and HSBC to ensure their employees' Excel knowledge is always up to snuff. In eLearnExcel's 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle, you'll get a similar education in Excel, learning how to accomplish tasks and solve complex problems quickly with the most advanced and recent techniques.

This 60-hour program is led by Fiona Hannon, a training consultant for the IACT who works with clients such as The Department Of Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Mylan, Hibernian, BASF, Microsoft, European Foundation, and Allianz. She has 24 years of professional experience and offers some of the top Excel programs on the web.

Across 300 lessons and projects, Hannon will take you from beginner to advanced Excel user. You'll learn time-saving tips, essential formulas and functions, how to analyze data, how to create charts, how to build scalable and secure spreadsheets, and much more. You'll even delve into advanced Excel tactics like automation with VBA and data analysis using Pivot Tables. By the time you've completed this coursework, you'll be able to build a budgeting model that may even be superior to the Plaid integration.

Entrepreneur readers can access The 2020 Excel Certification School Bundle is just $48.99 today, which is significantly less than the usual $999 price point. Bring your skills up to snuff while you've got the time. Your career will thank you.