The Executive Selection: Tudor

April 25, 2020 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

First designed as a prototype for the US Navy in the 1960s, Tudor’s new Black Bay P01 is a modern interpretation of the multi-purpose watch. The original timepiece was specifically required to a have 12-hour graduated rotatable bezel, which is helpful when using a watch as navigation tool, while also allowing for elapsed time to be observed during a dive.

The new version stays true to this element, but with one caveat: it’s not made for just one specific activity, and instead embodies a multi-use design. Evident with the choice of the hybrid leather and rubber strap, it’s suitable for the entrepreneur with a hunger for adventure as it’s suited for all physical activities and all climates.

Running on the manufacture caliber MT5612, the watch is encased in a 42mm steel case with satin finish and is waterproof up to 200m. And if you have an eye for detail, you’ll appreciate the timepiece’s angular snowflake hands- Tudor’s signature design trait, which was introduced in 1969.

