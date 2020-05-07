How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day

May 7, 2020 3 min read

Throwing spaghetti against the wall to see what sticks, aka let’s try a bunch of things and see what works and what doesn’t. That’s how most entrepreneurs would describe the way they market. Thankfully, there is a better way.

Let me ask you a question: Ever get an email, DM or text where you almost couldn’t believe that person wanted to work with you? A dream come true? Perhaps you text your loved ones to share the news before you even hit reply because you are so freaking psyched and still can’t believe it, but yes, it is indeed happening. Best of all, you didn’t even have to chase this prospect. They came to you.

Well, what if I you could get that type of lead every single day? By going after your Dream 100 on social media, you can focus on just those you really want, and quickly reach them without wasting time or money on others. Here’s how it works:

1. Craft a list of who you really want to work with — from to JV partners, and even media outlets you’d like to have cover you.

2. Fill in the email address, phone number and mailing address for anyone you already have.

3. For the remaining contacts, connect with your Dream 100 on LinkedIn using the following request: [Name], I’ve always admired your work at [company], and I would love to connect here.

4. Once you are connected, go to their LinkedIn profile and click on “Contact Info.” Pull any listed information into your spreadsheet.

5. For anyone not listed on LinkedIn or still missing contact information, use Hunter.io to supplement. You can pull up to 50 contacts a month at no charge from this site simply by typing in the company name.

6. Once your list is complete, upload it to Facebook as a Custom Audience.

7. Start a series of Facebook Lives giving useful tips and strategies to your audience. This sets you up as an authority and expert, which is exactly what you’d like your Dream 100 to see.

8. Boost your Facebook Lives to your Dream 100 List for $5/day ad spend.

9. Download your Facebook Lives and upload them to LinkedIn so your new connections see your content there as well.

10. After four weeks of appearing in the news feed of your dream list, it’s time to advertise to them with a call to action, driving them into your sales funnel. Simply target your Dream 100 list with this new batch of ads.

11. For your top-of-the-list dream clients, follow up one-on-one during the campaign sequence to see if there is interest in taking the next step with a conversation.

12. As you cycle through one group of 100, repeat the same sequence for the next.

Focusing on your Dream 100 gives you the power to land your top dream prospects as clients, get desired media coverage and even score deals with JV partners that you’ve only dreamed of. Start your Dream 100 campaign today.

