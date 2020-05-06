Dubai Chamber Gathers Public And Private Sector Representatives To Focus On Challenges Of COVID-19 Impact

May 6, 2020 2 min read

In a virtual meeting chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Commissioner-General of Dubai Economic Track, representatives from the public and private sectors gathered for a discussion about the challenges of the current state and developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects on the business sector and the economy. The meeting also included a review of efforts made at all levels to support business continuity and economic stability.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed commended on how Dubai’s public and private sectors have joint forces to manage the crisis, notably to persevering the health and safety of citizens and residents and ensuring business continuity. Besides stating their appreciation on the efforts by the UAE to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, representatives of the private sector applauded the incentive packages initiated by the government to support the economy and businesses, as well as the recent measures to partially open businesses to ensure economic steadiness.

Organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it gathered notable industry leaders such as H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Expo 2020, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO CEO of DP World, H.E Helal Saeed Al-Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, H.E. Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, and H.E. Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Head of Dubai’s Center for Coronavirus Control (CCC), in addition to members of the Advisory Board of Multinationals Business Group and the International Advocacy Council.

The International Advisory Council, launched by Dubai Chamber, was designed to facilitate public-private partnerships to stimulate growth in the business sector and boost investor confidence in Dubai and its businesses.

