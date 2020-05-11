Dubai Chamber Stages Online WorkShop On The UAE National Self-Employment Platform

May 11, 2020 3 min read

Dubai Chamber’s Center for Responsible Business recently organized an online training workshop on the UAE National Self-Employment Platform, which has been launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The workshop, titled, “Engaging Skilled Emiratis through National Self-Employment Platform,” was organized by the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Taskforce on Emiratisation, where participants from member companies of the Sustainability network attended.

The session was led by Maryam Khalifa Al-Jarman, Director of Special Programs, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Raji Hattar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aramex, and Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist and Senior Director – Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber.

Built in partnership with the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development and the Federal Youth Foundation, the UAE National Self-Employment Platform aims to give skilled male and female citizens over the age of 21 years the opportunity to provide services to government and private agencies in return for a fee.

Al-Jarman noted the National Self-Employment Platform is the first interactive government platform aimed at harnessing the skills of national human resources for carrying out the projects of government bodies and private establishments. Besides calling on skilled Emiratis to register and benefit from the platform, Al-Jarman also called on federal government entities to direct purchases related to government projects through it, which would ensure that opportunities for carrying out these projects or temporary job tasks would continue to be provided to skilled Emiratis.

Meanwhile, Aramex's Hattar spoke about the International Computer Driving License (ICDL) project that Aramex conducted in cooperation with the Ministry to train young citizens to provide them with digital skills to work remotely especially during COVID-19 outbreak. Dubai Chamber's Dr. Rettab spoke on the need for Emirati youth to cooperate with the Government and private sector to learn from their experiences in implementing specific projects, stressing that this platform is an important step to upgrade and harness the skills of young citizens to serve the economy.

Dubai Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability. The Centre’s objective is to engage the Dubai business community in assuming greater responsibility for the Emirate’s social and environmental needs.

