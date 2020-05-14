Expansion

Dubai-Based Startup Sweetheart Kitchen Launches Its Fourth Unit In The Emirate

Sweetheart Kitchen is set to expand across the UAE, wider Middle East, and Asia.
Image credit: Sweetheart Kitchen
The Sweetheart Kitchen team.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Having raised nearly US$23 million (€21 million) in funds so far, Dubai-based startup Sweetheart Kitchen has launched its fourth kitchen in the Emirate's Dubai Marina neighborhood, which is in line with the company's plan to scale to more than 10 units in the UAE by the end of 2020, and to over 50 more across the Middle East and Asia in 2021.

Sweetheart Kitchen is a delivery-only multi-brand virtual kitchen with a portfolio of more than 25 quick service and fast-food concepts. Embracing a high-tech approach, it utilizes a series of advanced systems to monitor raw materials, expiry dates and match supply with demand.

In addition to the units in Dubai’s Al Barsha, Al Quoz, Al Warqa, Dubai Marina, and soon Al Raffa, the startup’s regional expansion plan also includes Kuwait City in collaboration with delivery partners Talabat and Carriage, as well as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain with Hunger Station.

Sweetheart Kitchen founder Peter Schatzberg first acted upon his virtual kitchen idea with Green Summit Group in 2013 in New York, amassing a portfolio of 12 food brands and scaling to $12 million in just three years.

