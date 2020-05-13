The Blockchain Way To Monetize Your Social Media Posts

May 13, 2020 6 min read

“Nothing influences a person more than a recommendation from a trusted friend,” said Mark Zuckerberg.

We live in an era wherein everyone is influenced by social networks, whether it's your friends, a community or your favorite influencers. We could follow our favorite influencers with our eyes closed when they recommend a product, just like our friends when they recommend something to us.

Brands are particularly attentive to the best elements of their community, those who relay their values, products and services and often engage professional influencers to create content and engage with the brand.

In this context, a blockchain solution called SaTT allows to broadcast sponsored contents on social networks and to be rewarded for it. A win-win situation for brand and influencer (or micro-influencer) thanks to the blockchain technology.

But before talking in more depth about this new solution that is disrupting the online advertising market and social networks promotion, let's take a look at the existing monetization methods solutions on social networks.

Why the monetization of social networks can be upgraded with blockchain

Recently, that narrative has taken a different turn as people are beginning to come to the consciousness that they can monetize their time and earn from the amount of time that they spend and posts that they make on social media. There has been sufficient knowledge made available on how to go about this and the reception has been amazing.

Some of the popular ways in which users can monetize their use of the internet and social networks include:

Direct affiliation: This is a method that involves a social media user with products to sell, make a post with a special link about his or her product that is available for sale to his or her followers. He or she can, in turn, make money from that post when his or her followers patronize and buy that advertised product from his or her social media account.

But, the users will only be compensated in case of product buying, but he gives also to the company an exposition on his own social networks, his friends & followers now know the brand and he’s not rewarded for this.

Branded content: This type of advertising is created when brands request custom content from publishers that are posted on social networks, usually via a paid campaign, to increase distribution. Typically, a publisher can charge by the impression or video view in the feed, giving them a chance at more views than click-through. But, this often involves a single KPI such as views, payment is usually made manually between 30 and 90 days for a campaign of this type.

Lead generation: This is another method that is important for monetization for businesses to focus on when trying to get more out of their social media accounts, as every user that joins their audience on social media is a potential customer, all it takes is just a little bit of strategy to start converting them even if generally, these kind of campaign lacks a lot of transparency.

Most methods of earning from the internet are favorable only to the advertisers. There is hardly any avenue that makes it favorable for users that publish these ads.

The SaTT solution, get paid automatically for social media posts and much more

This is a problem that has been lingering in the digital advertising space for a long time now and to curtail this problem, a new company, SATT, has launched a product that is beneficial not only to the advertisers and the publishers but to the users who view these ads as well, making it a win situation for everyone that is involved.

Just as the name implies, SaTT stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, and made itself known following its successful ICO (which is still in progress for a few days). It is an advertising platform that utilizes the power of the blockchain and smart contracts to carry out effective and low-cost advertising campaigns for advertisers with a compelling result that is favorable to the advertisers and incentives for users who view the ads.

Thanks to the SaTT Smart Contract, an advertiser can easily create advertising campaigns whose conditions for participation and results will be stored in distributed decentralized records (blockchain). These ads will be searchable via dedicated APIs. This means tampering with results will be extremely difficult.

In other words, the decentralized application allows anyone (as long as they have been accepted by the advertiser) to become an influencer and promote their favorite product on social networks while being rewarded with SaTT cryptocurrency, according to several KPIs such as views, likes and shares.

The SaTT solution is plainly revolutionizing the approach to social networks promotion by allowing anyone to play the role of influencers and being rewarded with SaTT cryptocurrency.



You are already promoting your new favorite video game on social networks? Do it with SaTT DApp and be rewarded for it! It's as simple as that.

Let's enter the fully decentralized advertising, the advertising 3.0

With the SaTT solution, the decentralized capabilities of the blockchain will be used to vastly improve the way the online advertising industry operates today and automate transactions with smart contracts in a distributed blockchain ledger which would reduce costs, speed up transactions, prevent fraud, and enable better and more accurate monitoring of campaigns.

This way, users can decide if they want to participate in an advertising campaign and get compensated when they do. What this does is not only incentivize willing participants but also ensures that advertisers get value for their money as their ads will go to their targeted customer base, unlike other traditional digital advertising that bombards users with irrelevant adverts that do not generate leads, convert viewers or prove to be profitable to the people that engage with it.

An interesting point here is the announced end of cookies by Google. Online advertising companies are already looking for new solutions to target their audience and are thinking more and more about the blockchain. So, will blockchain soon be the new favorite technology of online advertising agencies?