This $25 Tool Might Be the SEO Magic Weapon Your Site Needs

May 17, 2020 2 min read

If you're trying to grow your web-based business, it may be tempting to shell out huge amounts of money on paid advertising and high-end design. A smarter, more cost-effective way to grow your online presence, however, may be through search engine optimization (SEO).

SEO lets you harness traffic from search engines like Google and Bing without having to pay a premium for it. A great SEO strategy can save you a boatload of money. Of course, if you hire an expert, that will cut into your bottom line.

Instead, consider letting technology take control. SSEOZI is a professional-grade SEO and web analyzer suite that gives you all of the tools you need to measure and improve your site traffic. With SSEOZI, you can see your rank on Google and Bing across all of your keywords, research your competitors, and more for a lot less than leading SEO solutions (which can run upwards of $50 a month).

SSEOZI even helps you do a complete audit of your site's SEO so you can fix any outstanding SEO issues in real-time. Adjusting these issues won't just make your pages stand out on search engines, but it will actually make your site faster, improving the overall customer experience. If you've never done a technical SEO site audit, it's certainly about time.

Above all, SSEOZI gives you an eye into how your website is working. Whether you want to know the search terms that attract visitors to your site or estimate monthly search volume and CPC, SSEOZI can help. SSEOZI can even calculate the total number of pages that Google and Bing have indexed for your site, helping you to identify gaps that can make a huge impact on your traffic.

A great SEO strategy can go a long way for your business, but it can be complicated and expensive to get started. SSEOZI makes it possible on a budget. Normally $49, you can get lifetime access to SSEOZI for 48 percent off at just $25 today.