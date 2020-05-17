Looking for Side Gigs? This Curated Jobs Site Takes the Stress Out of Your Search.

May 17, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You worked hard to launch your small business and deserve to see your dream through to the end. The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented in the modern world and the resulting economic downturn has derailed many peoples' goals and dreams. Now, there's an unfortunate reality beginning to take shape. In order to keep your small business dream alive, it may be necessary to find another job. FlexJobs takes the stress and hassles out of going through the job hunt all over again.

FlexJobs is a repository that specializes in remote and flexible jobs that are typically harder to find on other job boards. With FlexJobs, you get access to 30,000 hand-screen remote, freelance, part-time, and flexible jobs in more than 50 career categories. Their trained researchers scour hundreds of online job resources every day, identifying promising jobs for its clientele of busy people looking for a side hustle. Every job is subject to critical evaluations and, if it passes the tests, it's added to the site along with staff-written job summaries, company descriptions, and other useful information. With your subscription, you also get access to job search checklists, award-winning career content, 1:1 career coaching, resumé reviews, expert skills tests, and more.

Some of the categories on FlexJobs include Account Management, Business Development, Customer Service, Sales and Marketing, Writing, and much, much more. They also offer information on more than 40,000 organizations in their database.

Keep your business dreams afloat by discovering a lucrative side hustle. A one-year subscription to FlexJobs is currently half off at just $24.95.