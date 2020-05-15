Time To Soar: How You Can Own And Legally Fly A Drone In The UAE

May 15, 2020 2 min read

The UAE launched its National Sterilization Program to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which was underscored by the use of some pretty cool technology. Photos of hovering drones spraying disinfectant across Dubai surfaced on the Internet proving just how useful drones can be in a commercial capacity. In fact, DJI, a world leader in drone technology, has put out fleets of drones to carry medical supplies and perform temperature checks in the fight against coronavirus.

While drones are indeed an example of high tech helping battle a global pandemic, the devices are also practical for recreational use. In the UAE, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) requires that hobbyists register their drone and receive certification before taking flight. GCAA is the most prominent authority regarding unmanned aerial vehicles in the UAE, but each Emirate has its own regulatory agency as well. For example, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority requires a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) Training Certificate before registering a drone.

This is where Sanad Academy, the UAE’s first RPA training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, comes in. Sanad Academy offers a basic bootcamp program designed to give first time fliers the training they need to succeed. The three-hour course includes guided lessons, computer aided flight simulation and practical filed training across a sprawling land for an investment of AED945. Those with flying experience can hop straight to the Hobbyist Certification, which costs considerably less at AED 368. All course materials are provided, as well as top-of-the-line facilities including sprawling acres for flight tests and drones.

Trainees are welcome to learn using their own drones, but Sanad Academy has a host of options on-hand to try including the Mavic Mini, an optimal choice for beginners. It’s an ultra-light folding drone, made for everyday use with easy-to-use controls and a compact design. Weighing just 249 grams, DJI Mavic Mini is portable and easy to fly, giving its pilots complete control. It also captures high quality footage from a bird’s eye view. With drone piloting skills being more in demand now than ever before, it’s a lot easier for both hobbyists and those with commercial interests to take to the skies- so, go on, get out, and soar to new heights!

