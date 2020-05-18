in5 Dubai Launches Competition For Startups And Entrepreneurs To Create Innovative Solutions For The UAE's Fight Against COVID-19

May 18, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

in5, a Dubai-based platform that helps entrepreneurial ideas reach the marketplace, has announced the launch of a competition for startups and/or entrepreneurs to come up with an innovative solution or idea designed to tackle a social, medical, educational, environmental or logistical challenge associated with the UAE’s fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

The winner of the competition will be offered a one-year free membership at in5, which includes access to its innovation centers, co-working spaces, prototyping labs, 3D printers, and other facilities designed to support Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City and an in5 leader, said: “Some of the world’s greatest innovations were created during exceptional times, and today, we have launched an open call competition to find a solution that can support the UAE, as it nears a positive breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.”

He added: “Our visionary leadership has built a nation with limitless ambition and during this global challenging we remain focused on enabling entrepreneurs, professionals and freelancers to scaleup their ideas in a nurturing environment to support Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.”

in5 supports startups and entrepreneurs through their incubation programs and annual memberships which offer access to its innovation centres, co-working spcases, and access to investors.

Those interested in applying must be UAE residents and are required to submit their name, email, contact number, and a short personal bio with a presentation that answers the following questions about the solution:

What problem does it solve?

Who is your target audience?

What does your product look like?

What technology, equipment or skills do you need to implement it?

All applications must be emailed to showcase@ddfc.ae by May 21, 2020.

Related: Arab Youth Center Announces Inaugural Youth Hackathon To Combat Challenges Related To The COVID-19 Crisis In Arab Societies