Coronavirus

in5 Dubai Launches Competition For Startups And Entrepreneurs To Create Innovative Solutions For The UAE's Fight Against COVID-19

The winner will receive a one-year free membership at in5 with access to innovation centers and co-working spaces to scale up and roll out their product.
in5 Dubai Launches Competition For Startups And Entrepreneurs To Create Innovative Solutions For The UAE's Fight Against COVID-19
Image credit: in5 Dubai.

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

in5, a Dubai-based platform that helps entrepreneurial ideas reach the marketplace, has announced the launch of a competition for startups and/or entrepreneurs to come up with an innovative solution or idea designed to tackle a social, medical, educational, environmental or logistical challenge associated with the UAE’s fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

The winner of the competition will be offered a one-year free membership at in5, which includes access to its innovation centers, co-working spaces, prototyping labs, 3D printers, and other facilities designed to support Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City and an in5 leader, said: “Some of the world’s greatest innovations were created during exceptional times, and today, we have launched an open call competition to find a solution that can support the UAE, as it nears a positive breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.”

He added: “Our visionary leadership has built a nation with limitless ambition and during this global challenging we remain focused on enabling entrepreneurs, professionals and freelancers to scaleup their ideas in a nurturing environment to support Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.”

in5 supports startups and entrepreneurs through their incubation programs and annual memberships which offer access to its innovation centres, co-working spcases, and access to investors.

Those interested in applying must be UAE residents and are required to submit their name, email, contact number, and a short personal bio with a presentation that answers the following questions about the solution:

  • What problem does it solve?
  • Who is your target audience?
  • What does your product look like?
  • What technology, equipment or skills do you need to implement it?

All applications must be emailed to showcase@ddfc.ae by May 21, 2020.

