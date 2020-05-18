in5 Dubai Launches Competition For Startups And Entrepreneurs To Create Innovative Solutions For The UAE's Fight Against COVID-19
in5, a Dubai-based platform that helps entrepreneurial ideas reach the marketplace, has announced the launch of a competition for startups and/or entrepreneurs to come up with an innovative solution or idea designed to tackle a social, medical, educational, environmental or logistical challenge associated with the UAE’s fight against the COVID-19 crisis.
The winner of the competition will be offered a one-year free membership at in5, which includes access to its innovation centers, co-working spaces, prototyping labs, 3D printers, and other facilities designed to support Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City and an in5 leader, said: “Some of the world’s greatest innovations were created during exceptional times, and today, we have launched an open call competition to find a solution that can support the UAE, as it nears a positive breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19.”
He added: “Our visionary leadership has built a nation with limitless ambition and during this global challenging we remain focused on enabling entrepreneurs, professionals and freelancers to scaleup their ideas in a nurturing environment to support Dubai’s knowledge-based economy.”
in5 supports startups and entrepreneurs through their incubation programs and annual memberships which offer access to its innovation centres, co-working spcases, and access to investors.
Those interested in applying must be UAE residents and are required to submit their name, email, contact number, and a short personal bio with a presentation that answers the following questions about the solution:
- What problem does it solve?
- Who is your target audience?
- What does your product look like?
- What technology, equipment or skills do you need to implement it?
All applications must be emailed to showcase@ddfc.ae by May 21, 2020.
