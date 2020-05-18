Join NYT Bestselling Author Dr. Daniel Crosby To Learn How To Use The Behavioral Risks Framework To Get Ahead In Business (And Life)

May 18, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Textbooks often neglect to teach the most important threat to optimal decision making: behavioral risk.

And that alone should be reason enough for you to attend this live and interactive discussion featuring New York Times bestselling author, psychologist, and behavioral finance expert Dr. Daniel Crosby staged by THEORY in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9.30pm GST. In a conversation hosted by Guy Hurley, CEO of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, Dr. Crosby will teach you how to use the behavioral risks framework to get ahead in your business, workplace, and life.

Inspired by Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler, Dr. Crosby has identified over 117 behavioral threats, which he has grouped into four main behavioral risks that stand between you and optimal decision making. Attending this session led by Dr. Crosby will thus allow you to learn concrete solutions for refining your decision-making processes increasing self-awareness, and constraining the fatal flaws to which most people are prone.

Educated at Brigham Young and Emory Universities, Dr. Crosby helps organizations understand the intersection of mind and markets. His first book, Personal Benchmark, was a New York Times bestseller, and his second, The Laws of Wealth, was named the best investment book of 2017 by the Axiom Business Book Awards.

For tickets to Dr. Crosby's session, please click here.