WeWork and Virtuzone Team Up To Offer Creative Work Spaces And Company Licenses In Dubai

For the first time ever, WeWork, the New York City-headquartered platform that provides shared workspaces for startups, has entered into a partnership with a company formation organization. Its partnership with Virtuzone, a company setup specialist in the UAE, will see the two companies offer packages for setting up of a business in the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, starting from AED29,995. In addition, clients will receive their trade licenses, work visas and access to global WeWork spaces, all in one place.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 means that companies have to innovate and operate cost-efficiently to improve their value proposition and achieve sustainable growth," said George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone, in a statement. "WeWork guarantees that our clients will benefit from workspaces that have full amenities and are situated in one of the most convenient locations within the UAE. Our partnership also provides startups and entrepreneurs with low-cost alternatives to traditional workspaces and highly flexible payment structures.”

Riad Thoumas, WeWork GM for the Middle East, added, “Our partnership with Virtuzone further demonstrates our commitment to providing turn-key solutions for our members. Now more than ever, businesses globally are being tested for their ability to adapt to the new realities our world is facing post COVID-19. We have been reviewing member feedback and working with industry partners across all sectors to ensure the ease of returning to work quickly and safely. Together, we have developed a plan for the future of the workplace which focuses on licensing, professional distancing, cleanliness, and house rules for health.”

Those interested in finding out more about the offers provided can get in touch with Virtuzone via wework@vz.ae.

