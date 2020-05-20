6 Ways How Entrepreneurs and Influencers Can Work Together to Build A Powerful Brand

May 20, 2020 7 min read

Influencers and celebrities, if one thing they are very cautious about is how they present themselves. Every step, every move they make is watched. From what they pick to what they endorse, they are watched by millions out there. It takes one move to make or break the brand they have made of themselves.

When you are popular maintaining that status is the real deal. From marketing yourself to keeping yourself relevant every single day regulars sheer hard work. You need to be original, know your strength, speak your audience's language, choose appropriate collaboration, and more.

This is the time when you need to figure out your strategies and understand the basics of it. To get the best advice Entrepreneur India got in a conversation with Sheeraz Hasan, an entrepreneur, social media expert, founder of Fame by Sheeraz, launched Hollywood TV, and the brain behind successful campaigns of international celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Logan Paul, Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Vin Diesel, to name some.

Having been in the industry for over two decades and worked with popular brands and celebrities, Hassan understands how building a brand is essential. Everything is connected to stardom, your fame has a lot to do with making the proprietary name and business. And here are ways by the Hollywood expert himself on how influencers and celebrities can work on powerful and relevant brand building.

Know Yourself and Blast It Everywhere:

Be yourself! While you know it, you often forget it. It might sound cliche but this is the basic mantra when it comes to brand building. Show the world who you truly are, be incredibly confident, and OWN it.

Represent your real-self to the world. People want to know you. They don't need another SuperWoman, Kim Kadarsian or Tom Cruise. If you try to be something else, then why would they come to you?

"Give yourself a title that people can’t ignore and blast it everywhere. Something like 'I’m the hottest model on Instagram' or 'I’m the world's best dancer'. Be something that people have to stop and look at. You need to discover what makes you special, be clear about that, and tailor your content to fit this quality. This will guide you to the demographic that is going to be most loyal to your brand," explains Sheeraz Hasan.

Know Your Audience, Your Partners and Be Genuine:

Once you’ve made your identity and grown your audience, it is time to take the next step. Partner with ambitious and hungry brands that are in line with your messaging and the demographics you reach.

"First and foremost, you need to know how to market their products when they agree to do a campaign with you if you want to become a powerhouse that attracts the biggest brands in the world. Secondly, the capital will help all of your ventures, improve your production quality and you could reach massive new audiences," he said.

Finally, be genuine when you post about a product. Come up with an honest way to tie the products you're promoting to your lifestyle. If you can do this, you are surely mastering the art.

A Success Case-study:

Sometimes to understand how one can make the best and build a giant career you need to look at people around. Kim Kardashian- Undoubtedly is one of the most influential personalities with a massive follower, more than even that of top-notch actors. Her career is a blueprint of making an identity and forming a Kadarshian empire. To start with her journey is all about making the best of what might seem wost.

"I met Kim when she was dealing with the aftermath of the tape. From coordinating all the paparazzi, setting up shoots that went viral, partnership opportunities with brands, we created the news around her and controlled the narrative instead allowing it to control her," he said reminiscing the days of forming campaigns for Kim.

Boost It Up Through Various Channel!

Entrepreneurs, socialities, influencers, celebrities, and more remember there are tons of avenues to reach out to your audiences who believe in you. It can be TV stations, online publications, or even any series and movie. Make it a thumb rule to communicate with your audience every single day on a variety of channels.

When launching a new product one needs popular faces to promote their newbie in town. Gone are the days when only print advertisements could do wonders.

"Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube. And now TikTok is the biggest media machine in the world. Their reach is astounding and every major studio and agency in Hollywood is betting on TikTok to be the next giant. You can tip content creators if you enjoy their work and this year alone users have donated $457 million and counting," reveals Hasan. As we already see virtual being the new world, we don't need to explain how social media is the next big platform for everyone.

The Collaboration and Business Rules:

When it comes to business both the brand and influencer to be right for each other. Just like a couple, they need to complement one another.

"You can’t just get someone with a large following, strong engagement and expect everything to work out. Their online presence has to reflect something that is aligned with your brand's message and the audience’s interest. Otherwise, you’re just gambling and the results could disappoint both parties," he points out for brands and entrepreneurs.

Influencers and celebrities, make sure the brand you are pushing is just as ambitious as you are. If you’re going to put your whole mechanism behind them, they also need to be ready to scale when you want to grow.

"Know your worth and then add tax as they say. Play the long game. Be sure you are compensated upfront but if you can negotiate equity, or a percentage of every sale, or even other massive promotional opportunities in the future, do it. It might seem riskier but you can end up with 10 fold more financial gain if you play your cards right," adds Hasan.

Social Media Schedule:

Have a social media calendar that breaks down your Tik Tok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitter posting schedule and stick to it!

"Be genuine, bold, and scream your opinion when you post something. Figure out your x-factor. Find the answer to what’s your niche? Why are you worth watching?" he said.

Importantly, don’t be lazy and work towards the growth of your brand every day. The moment you fake it, the audience will catch it. The viewers can't be fooled. Find an honest reason for why you are creating the content or posting about a partnership? Make sure you relate to everything you put out.

Building a powerful brand is all about the right narrative and true portrayal. To build a brand one needs to understand the mood, news, trends, and create disruption on all social media platforms. Like it or not at times you even need to be controversial if that is the need of the hour.