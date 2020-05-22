Technology

Creative Calls: Nokia 8.3 5G

The Nokia 8.3 5G is a futureproof smartphone with features that help you capture stunning photos and video with ease.
Image credit: Nokia
Nokia 8

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is a futureproof smartphone with features that help you capture stunning photos and video with ease. Shoot 4K video like a pro with the PureView quad camera using the built-in ZEISS Cinema Capture and Editor camera mode. Designed to capture smooth video when activated, the wide-angle lens captures the entire scene at a high frame rate at 60fps, which makes the Nokia 8.3 5G a great action cam too.

The device is powered by Android 10 and guarantees up to two years of software upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. Its 6.81-inch screen with PureDisplay technology makes viewing a snap and streaming is seamless over a fast, reliable 5G network. Plus, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Modular Platform is perfectly optimized for 5G, so you’ll always be ready to be productive.

