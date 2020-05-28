Technology

The Work-From-Home Era Is the Perfect Time to Start Your Cloud-Computing Career

Industry coach Broadus Palmer offers his advice on how tech professionals can take advantage of a now-ubiquitous business need.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Work-From-Home Era Is the Perfect Time to Start Your Cloud-Computing Career
Image credit: Kathrin Ziegler | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
CEO and Author of Career Rehab
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this critical time, many companies have been recognizing the benefits of remote work. Consequently, those companies will have to start relying on the cloud to replace most of their physical infrastructure and effect a seamless remote experience from home.

This, in turn, will create a plethora of opportunities for technology professionals to propel themselves into into a new cloud career.

Broadus Palmer's head is necessarily in the clouds.
Image Credit: Evan Henderson

I recently connected with Broadus Palmer, founder and cloud career coach at Level Up With Broadus, and here are the three biggest pieces of advice he offered about embarking on a cloud-computing career.

Learn the Fundamentals

"Grant yourself an opportunity to understand what the cloud is and how it works," he recommends as a first step. "There are plenty of cloud service providers out there, but in the U.S., the big three are Amazon Webservices, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure." 

Palmer duly encourages folks to "check out some of the best cloud training providers, such as Linux Academy and A Cloud Guru. This time should be spent understanding the major core services within a cloud service provider that you choose to learn about. Having this expertise will put you ahead for the next step."

Finding Your Path

As for that next step, Palmer reminds that, "The cloud is a vast industry filled with limitless opportunities in many roles that will need to be filled. After learning how the cloud works, it’s important to find a direction to try to focus on. The good news is, if you don’t like a certain direction, you can always pivot and move."

Palmer elaborates that, "Some of the hottest careers in cloud now include cloud security engineer, DevOps engineer and cloud architect. These roles have been trending for a long time in this industry within no signs of slowing down. Once you’ve chosen a path, check out some of the tech companies in your area using Glassdoor or Indeed and figure out what skills they are asking anyone for that role to have. This will give you an idea of which hands-on skills you need to retrieve."

Learn Technical Skills

Finally, Palmer reinforces that, "Now this is the time when you need to have dedication, consistency and commitment. These three things will help you make tremendous progress when it comes to getting the hands-on skills you need. Focus on how you can solve current problems with current trending tools within the industry."

He also urges that it's necessary at this stage to "put your war face on; not only will this get ugly, but you will become frustrated and sometimes feel defeated. That is OK, because every experience is a learning experience. What you can do is reach out to a cloud career coach who has been through the mud and understands what you need to do to transition. Projects and labs will also help you understand exactly what you are capable of in a test-production scenario. By always challenging yourself like this, you will be ready to steer the ship when the captain calls on you."

Palmer is sympathetic to the fact that, as he puts it, "Transitioning into this industry can feel overwhelming." Nevertheless, he maintains, "If you have the passion, hunger and patience along with the direction of a coach, you will do fine."

Above all, he enthuses, "Use this opportunity to propel yourself forward and reach those blessings that lie right around the corner for you."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

We've Been Talking About the Tech Skills Gap for 10 Years. Why Hasn't the Conversation Gotten Any More Productive?

Technology

5 Types of Business Data Hackers Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

Technology

Zoom's Security Pile-on Caused a Lawsuit - Are Microsoft, Cisco and Others Next?