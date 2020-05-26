JioMart Is Serving 200 Cities and Here's How You Can Order Everything Under the Sun

May 26, 2020 3 min read

Entrepreneur India

The much-awaited platform by Reliance JioMart is now live across 200 cities in India. The company first started with a running pilot programme in Maharashtra’s Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumba last December. After its smooth functioning now the service is available in major metro cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, other parts of Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Considering how the country has been in lockdown for almost two months, the launch of essential food and grocery portal can be seen as a strategic move as India is moving towards online purchases more than ever.

The physical stores of Reliance are operated in over 6,600 plus cities and towns across the country. Considering how reliance has always transformed itself as per the time, the growth of online grocery service is expected to par similar standards.

The highlight of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioMart's is that it takes products from the local Indian Kirana shops rather than the distance warehouses and delivers it to you. It is the direct competitor of DMart Ready, Dunzo, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, and Grofers.

The customers can place their order on the official website or through WhatsApp as well. Reliance is yet to introduce its official app. However, the commercial pact between Reliance Retail and Facebook's WhatsApp is certainly going to help JioMart is experiencing accelerated growth. WhatsApp has a user base of about 400 million users, so it goes without a say that this will help boost its reach.

To attract the customer they are offering up to 50 per cent discounts across various categories. Just like other online platforms, they have come up with their private label products like Good Life, Expelz, Scrubz, Healthy Life, Siega, etc which certainly gives them more margin.

Considering we all are placing grocery order every day, here is how you can order your essentials from India’s new online service:

Since a month JioMart has been taking the order through WhatsApp number +91 88500 08000. All you need to do is send 'Hi' and informs you if they are serving your pin location or not. Later, and a link was sent to order groceries from JioMart.

Or you can log in to their official website www.jiomart.com and register yourself.

and register yourself. The portal is now serving over 200 cities in India. To check the availability of JioMart in your area, just enter the Pincode of your area at the top of the website to get the details.

check the availability of JioMart in your area, just enter the Pincode of your area at the top of the website to get the details. There are eight categories namely Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Bakery, Staples, Snacks & Branded Foods, Beverages, Personal Care, Home Care, and Baby Care that you can choose from.

When finding something in particular type the product name on the Search with List’ option on top of the website and directly add to the cart.

You can review the items added to the cart that can be in the order summary and proceed with the checkout.

For payment you can simply opt for cash on delivery, wallet, net banking, and credit/debit card payments.

If your order is below INR 750, a delivery fee of INR 25 will be charged.

You can expect the order to be delivered between two days however there can be a possible delay depending on the volume and ongoing conditions.

It is interesting to see that most of the e-commerce giants are heavily depend on the warehouse and are unable to serve the remote location. Unlike them, JioMart is sourcing goods from small retailing stores in the areas which will be an advantage for them.