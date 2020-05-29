This Handy Wand Adds Another Line of Defense Against Germs

May 29, 2020 2 min read

is important at all times but it's especially paramount during a pandemic. The coronavirus can survive up to three days on plastic or stainless steel, materials found in many tools we use every day. Add that to the already well-known fact that cell phones are extremely dirty, and it should be enough to make you take sanitation very seriously. Of course, Clorox wipes are nearly impossible to find these days and expensive to replace, which means you have to look at other alternatives for cleaning devices and surfaces. The SANITECH™ UV-C Wand is a one-time purchase that can protect your home from and bacteria.

This handheld device uses powerful UV-C light that is more effective in killing germs than most conventional sanitizing sprays. The UV-C wavelengths are between 200 and 300 nanometers, making them germicidal and capable of inactivating germs, viruses, and bacteria. All you have to do is wave the light wand across surfaces and it will kill 99.9 percent of germs, bacteria, and viruses within 10 seconds, the company says. Not only that, but the wand can provide enough UV light to prevent microbiomes from replicating, ensuring that they can't infect people.

The wand runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 90 minutes with a full charge and is completely chemical-free, making it safe to use on phones, remotes, and even on baby or pet products. It's even designed for easy use while traveling, so you can sanitize bus or plane seats, or any other public item.

SANITECH™ is a proud member of the International UV Association and creates products that support a healthier lifestyle. Pick up a wand today for 18 percent off $89.99 at just $72.99. Get it in Winter White, Flamingo Pink, or Seabreeze Green.

