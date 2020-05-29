Get Connected: Deco X60

May 29, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deco X60, the new Wi-Fi 6 whole home mesh Wi-Fi system by TP-Link, keeps your home network efficient.

With Wi-Fi 6’s revolutionary combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies, Deco X60 builds a more efficient network that quadruples the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. This improves network capacity, cuts down on latency, and ensures a responsive network. The Deco X60 connects up to 150 devices without dragging down performance.

The latest 1024-QAM and higher symbol rate combines to boost speeds up to 3Gbps, ideal for bandwidth-intensive tasks like online gaming and 4K video. The whole family can enjoy immersive livestreaming with flawless video and clear audio without buffering. Deco X60 features BSS Coloring that detects and marks data frames from neighboring networks, which avoids unnecessary slowdowns and minimizes Wi-Fi interference.

TP-Link HomeCare technology comes with antivirus, Parental Controls, and QoS, protecting private data and IoT devices from digital intruders. Thanks to advanced WP3 encryption and TP-Link HomeCare powered by Trend Micro, Deco X60 is one of the most secure mesh Wi-Fi devices on the market, ensuring a safe home network for you and your family.

Related: Time To Soar: How You Can Own And Legally Fly A Drone In The UAE