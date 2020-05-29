Technology

Get Connected: Deco X60

With Wi-Fi 6's revolutionary combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies, Deco X60 builds a more efficient network that quadruples the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get Connected: Deco X60
Image credit: TP-Link

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deco X60, the new Wi-Fi 6 whole home mesh Wi-Fi system by TP-Link, keeps your home network efficient.

With Wi-Fi 6’s revolutionary combination of OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies, Deco X60 builds a more efficient network that quadruples the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. This improves network capacity, cuts down on latency, and ensures a responsive network. The Deco X60 connects up to 150 devices without dragging down performance.

The latest 1024-QAM and higher symbol rate combines to boost speeds up to 3Gbps, ideal for bandwidth-intensive tasks like online gaming and 4K video. The whole family can enjoy immersive livestreaming with flawless video and clear audio without buffering. Deco X60 features BSS Coloring that detects and marks data frames from neighboring networks, which avoids unnecessary slowdowns and minimizes Wi-Fi interference.

TP-Link HomeCare technology comes with antivirus, Parental Controls, and QoS, protecting private data and IoT devices from digital intruders. Thanks to advanced WP3 encryption and TP-Link HomeCare powered by Trend Micro, Deco X60 is one of the most secure mesh Wi-Fi devices on the market, ensuring a safe home network for you and your family. 

Related: Time To Soar: How You Can Own And Legally Fly A Drone In The UAE

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Innovative Steps Startups Are Taking to Reduce App Costs and Detect Fake Accounts

Technology

The Work-From-Home Era Is the Perfect Time to Start Your Cloud-Computing Career

Technology

Creative Calls: Nokia 8.3 5G